INDIANAPOLIS — It was not so long ago Kirby Smart would have been the one making the crucial interception.
Before he was the head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, he patrolled the secondary at Sanford Stadium from his defensive back position and grabbed 13 interceptions in his college career before signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.
More than two decades later he leapt on the sideline in Lucas Oil Stadium — the home stadium of those Colts — when Kelee Ringo secured a late interception and sealed the National Championship for his Georgia Bulldogs.
“The sad thing is I was screaming to get down, and that was the wrong play there,” Smart joked. “I saw the receiver coming behind him, and [a] pessimistic thought or whatever, I was worried about the guy stripping the ball from behind."
Now 24 years after taking off his jersey for the last time, he was still thinking as if he was the one playing defensive back.
By the way he jumped, you could be forgiven for thinking he was.
Ringo’s 79-yard interception return was the thunderous crescendo to a furious fourth quarter rally from Georgia, one that propelled Georgia from the deflation of an 18-13 deficit to the elation of a 33-18 win and the program’s first National Championship since 1980.
A defensive back going on a mad dash for the longest interception return in National Championship Game history was the only way this could have ended.
Everything for Smart has been about chasing Nick Saban’s dynasty at Alabama, a journey that already saw him lose to his former boss four times in five seasons heading into Monday night. It was a never-ending moving target of trying to figure out how to evolve.
There were questions about his quarterback management, both in terms of playing Stetson Bennett over JT Daniels this year and keeping Jake Fromm as his starter over Justin Fields in 2017. There were doubts about his game management skills after blowing 13 and 14 point leads in back-to-back seasons against Alabama. And it was fair to wonder if he was ever going to clear the biggest hurdle of all without a relentless high-powered offense in the mold of a 2019 LSU or 2020 Alabama.
But in the end, the Smart era reached its zenith in the precise manner he always built it for.
The phrase “keep chopping” has been a staple of his program since the day he was hired in December 2015, a reference to offensive line play and continuing to grind in the trenches.
When his team got the football back leading 19-18 with 7:10 remaining, the five up front took over. Georgia ran the ball on six consecutive snaps, chipping away at the clock and a deteriorating Alabama defensive front. Those six runs set the table for the only pass of the possession, Bennett’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers.
“We wanted to finish the game with no time left on the clock, honestly,” left tackle and Atlanta native Jamaree Salyer said. “We wanted to run all the time off the clock, but the score obviously made it all kind of bittersweet.”
They wanted to score. They wanted to run the clock. They’ve wanted to chop every last piece of wood since their head coach handed them the ax in spring ball.
And of course, the heavily-criticized Bennett came up with the two biggest touchdown throws of his life in crunch time. First to Adonai Mitchell to give his team the lead, and then to Bowers for the insurance marker. He only needed to attempt four passes in the fourth quarter — the lumberjacks in front of him and the running backs behind him handled the rest — but he completed all of them.
“Then the tears afterwards, that just hit me,” Bennett, a Blackshear native and lifelong Georgia fan said. “I hadn't cried in, I don't know, years, but that just came over me. That's what -- when you put as much time as we do into this thing, blood, sweat, tears, it means something.
One of the turning points of the night was Jalen Carter’s blocked field goal. It was Georgia’s fifth of the season, and it directly set up the first touchdown of the night four plays later. Is it any surprise how much of an emphasis it has been for Smart and his staff all season?”
"We don’t believe in leaving any stone unturned," Smart said after his team blocked a kick in a win over Missouri in November. "Field goal block is an extension of red zone defense. Coach Lanning and Coach Scott do a great job of selling that to our defense that it’s red zone defense. It’s another play on defense; why take it off?"
Tonight’s hero was Carter, the sophomore defensive lineman from Apopka, Florida who swung the momentum pendulum in one swift motion.
“I took him off kickoff returns,” Smart said. “I wanted [him] to be fresh rush passer and he was pissed at me. I thought he was going to beat me up over there when I told him he couldn't go on kickoff return, because he wanted to go on kickoff return. He had been playing defensive line, he had blocked the field goal, played on offense, and played fullback.”
No one overwhelming factor pushed Georgia over the ultimate finish line. The trust in his quarterback, the relentless recruiting, the brick-by-brick approach to building the line of scrimmage and the attention-to-detail on special teams. It was a combination of everything Smart and his staff has had tunnel vision on in six seasons at the helm.
Monday night they saw the light at the end of that tunnel, and it was the glistening of a gold trophy.
