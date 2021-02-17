Georgia Bulldogs head baseball coach Scott Stricklin announced Wednesday the starting pitching rotation for the season-opening, four-game series with Evansville will feature four left-handers.
Stricklin said senior C.J. Smith along with freshmen Luke Wagner, Jaden Woods and redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein will comprise the rotation against Evansville.
Smith will start Opening Day at Foley Field Friday with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. Saturday will feature a pair of seven-inning doubleheaders starting at noon. The series concludes Sunday with first pitch at noon. The entire series will be available on SEC Network+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.
Georgia’s two preseason All-America pitchers in senior left-hander Ryan Webb and sophomore right-hander Jonathan Cannon will miss the opening series while recovering from an illness while two more right-handed pitchers in redshirt sophomore Garrett Brown and sophomore Will Childers are out for the year due to injuries.
"I don’t know if we’ve ever done that (with four left-handers) and three of them are freshmen (Luke Wagner, Jaden Woods, Charlie Goldstein)," Stricklin said. "Liam Sullivan and Ben Harris were the others that were in contention to start, and they’re both left-handed. It’s just the way it worked out. In the past, we’ve had a lot of power right-handed arms like Robert Tyler, Tony Locey, Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox. This year as Coach Kenny likes to call them, we love those wrong-handers, and they’re hard to hit. C.J. Smith is going to start it off for us and gives us a veteran presence.”
In addition to the young pitchers, the Bulldogs figure to have more freshmen in key roles this season.
"There’s a lot of talented freshmen," Stricklin said. "We really like Corey Collins, Fernando Gonzalez and Park Harber, those three position players are going to play a lot. In the future, there’s Garrett Spikes, Dwight Allen, Trippe Moore, Caleb Ketchup, those guys are talented players just behind some veterans. We’ve got a lot of depth in the arms, too. It’s a really good class, and they have a chance to be pretty special. It’s a mature group."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.