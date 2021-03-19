University of Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin has tested positive for COVID-19.
Stricklin is currently in isolation and will miss this weekend’s Southeastern Conference series with Tennessee.
Contact tracing has been completed, and no other baseball student-athletes or coaches have been impacted. Associate head coach Scott Daeley will assume head coaching duties in Stricklin’s absence.
The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force and the Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.
