Georgia Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift’s NFL Draft wait ended quickly Friday night in the second round.
The Detroit Lions drafted Swift with the 35th overall pick, the fourth selection of the night. He declared early for the draft after three seasons at Georgia, and was projected by some as a first-round pick.
Swift gives the Lions a strong 1-2 punch of young running backs along with former Auburn star Kerryon Johnson.
Swift topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark the past two seasons at UGA, earning All-SEC honors last season with 1,218 rushing yards. The 5-foot-8, 212-pounder also had 56 catches combined between his sophomore and junior seasons.
