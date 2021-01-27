NCAA Football: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl-Georgia vs Cincinnati

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

A season opener with Clemson in Charlotte, eight SEC games and the return of the annual rivalry contest with Georgia Tech highlight the 2021 University of Georgia football schedule announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia will kick off the season Sept. 4 with a neutral site game in Charlotte against Clemson. The Bulldogs will host SEC contests with South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri along with league games on the road at Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida in Jacksonville. Georgia will also host UAB and Charleston Southern in non-conference games and travel to Georgia Tech to close out the regular season on Nov. 27. Georgia and Georgia Tech didn't play in 2020 because they played conference-only schedules.

2021 Georgia Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Clemson (Charlotte)

Sept. 11 UAB

Sept. 18 *SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 25 *at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2 *ARKANSAS

Oct. 9 *at Auburn

Oct. 16 *KENTUCKY

Oct. 23 Open Date

Oct. 30 *Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 6 *MISSOURI

Nov. 13 *at Tennessee

Nov. 20 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech

*Southeastern Conference game

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.