A season opener with Clemson in Charlotte, eight SEC games and the return of the annual rivalry contest with Georgia Tech highlight the 2021 University of Georgia football schedule announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.
Georgia will kick off the season Sept. 4 with a neutral site game in Charlotte against Clemson. The Bulldogs will host SEC contests with South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri along with league games on the road at Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida in Jacksonville. Georgia will also host UAB and Charleston Southern in non-conference games and travel to Georgia Tech to close out the regular season on Nov. 27. Georgia and Georgia Tech didn't play in 2020 because they played conference-only schedules.
2021 Georgia Football Schedule
Sept. 4 Clemson (Charlotte)
Sept. 11 UAB
Sept. 18 *SOUTH CAROLINA
Sept. 25 *at Vanderbilt
Oct. 2 *ARKANSAS
Oct. 9 *at Auburn
Oct. 16 *KENTUCKY
Oct. 23 Open Date
Oct. 30 *Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 6 *MISSOURI
Nov. 13 *at Tennessee
Nov. 20 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech
*Southeastern Conference game
