The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team is no stranger to postseason success, with a national championship in 1990, as well as numerous appearances in Omaha, the perennial site of the NCAA College World Series, throughout the early 2000s (2001, 2004, 2006, and 2008).
In the Scott Stricklin era, the Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament as regional host in 2018 and 2019.
This season, the Bulldogs have been resilient in the face of an unrelenting injury bug. The injuries have been especially hard on the pitching staff. Georgia faced a huge loss in senior ace Ryan Webb with an elbow injury. Prior to the injury, Webb had a 3-4 record, a 3.82 ERA, and wins over Auburn and Vanderbilt.
The Bulldogs pitching staff also lost junior CJ Smith to arm soreness early in the year. Georgia will rely on a trio of talented young freshmen on the mound for the remainder of the year, including Liam Sullivan, Jaden Woods and Jonathan Cannon. Sullivan pitched extremely well in a loss to No. 1 Arkansas on the road. Woods has been good for the Bulldogs, primarily serving in the middle relief role, recording a 3-1 record and a 4.93 ERA.
Offensively, the Bulldogs don’t seem to have a go-to guy, but prior to his ankle injury, Georgia outfielder and redshirt junior Connor Tate filled that role nicely for the Bulldogs, batting .344 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs. With redshirt senior outfielder and Collins Hill grad Riley King listed as questionable with a knee injury, the Georgia offense will also have to rely on freshmen to step up in key spots.
Freshman outfielder and Mountain View grad Garrett Spikes and All-SEC Freshman catcher Corey Collins, from North Gwinnett, could be big factors in the SEC Tournament. Spikes will be able to fill one of the outfield spots if needed. Collins has been a mainstay in the Georgia order all year at catcher and as a designated hitter, batting .276 with seven homers and 35 RBIs. As Collins develops, he has a chance to be one of the best by the time he leaves the University of Georgia.
As a team, Georgia started the season 4-4 in conference play. After winning a series at Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs looked like they had turned the corner. However, the Bulldogs struggled down the stretch, losing a series to Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs were able to avoid getting swept and finished strong in the regular season finale against Ole Miss by winning on Sunday 12-2.
Heading to the Hoover Met, home of the SEC Baseball Tournament since 1998, the Bulldogs enter as the eighth seed, with a record of 30-23 overall and 13-17 in conference. As far as postseason aspirations, Georgia is in need of one, possibly two wins over LSU and then No. 1 Arkansas in order to clinch a postseason berth. The Bulldogs hope to continue to fight and be resilient in order to advance to the NCAA Tournament and hear their name called on Selection Sunday. Bulldog fans can follow the tournament action all week long on the SEC Network, with the championship game being broadcast on ESPN2.
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament game schedule
Tues., May 25 Game 1: No. 6 seed Florida vs. No. 11 seed Kentucky, 10:30 AM
Tues., May 25 Game 2: No. 7 seed South Carolina vs. No. 10 seed Alabama, 2 PM
Tues., May 25 Game 3: No. 8 seed Georgia vs. No. 9 seed LSU, 5:30 PM
Tues., May 25 Game 4: No. 5 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 12 seed Auburn, 9 PM
Wed., May 26 Game 5: No. 3 seed Mississippi State vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 AM
Wed., May 26 Game 6: No. 2 seed Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner, 2 PM
Wed., May 26 Game 7: No. 1 seed Arkansas vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 PM
Wed., May 26 Game 8: No. 4 seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 4 winner, 9 PM
Thurs, May 27 Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 AM
Thurs, May 27 Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 2 PM
Thurs, May 27 Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 PM
Thurs, May 27 Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9 PM
Fri, May 28 Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 PM
Fri, May 28 Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 7:30 PM
Sat., May 29 Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 PM
Sat., May 29 Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4:30 PM
Sun, May 30 Championship: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3 PM
