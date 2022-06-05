At this stage of the college baseball season, each team has its own issues in terms of pitching depth.
Georgia’s pitching depth would certainly be tested with the possibility of two games on Sunday. Having already used its two top starting pitchers earlier in the regional, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin gave the ball to sophomore Luke Wagner against Atlantic Coast Conference champion North Carolina.
Wagner is no stranger to a starting role, as a freshman the Pennsylvania native was the Friday night starter for the Bulldogs in much of the season last year. In 2022, Wagner made several starts for the Bulldogs, including games against Mississippi State and Alabama.
Wagner got some help from his defense early as Bulldog centerfielder Ben Anderson made a spectacular grab at the wall to keep the Tar Heels off the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. After a walk and a Georgia error began the second inning, North Carolina jumped in front 1-0 with an RBI single from first baseman Johnny Castagnozzi. Wagner kept the North Carolina lead at 1-0 with a strikeout to strand runners at first and second.
After consecutive one-out walks issued by North Carolina starting pitcher Will Sandy, the hosts quickly went to the bullpen, calling on sophomore Shawn Rapp. Rapp induced a flyout to stifle the Georgia rally stranding runners at first and third to preserve the North Carolina lead at 1-0 after two innings. With two outs and two runners on in the third, Wagner’s day was done. Wagner was relieved by sophomore Jaden Woods. Woods was greeted rudely by Tar Heel left fielder Mikey Madej. Madej extended the North Carolina lead to 4-0 in the top of the third.
With Georgia teetering on the brink of elimination, the Bulldogs' offense came to life as an RBI single from senior right fielder Chaney Rogers trimmed the North Carolina lead to 4-1 after three innings. On the mound for the Bulldogs in the fourth inning, Woods returned to form with a dominant frame recording two strikeouts to keep the Bulldogs within striking distance, trailing 4-1.
Georgia failed to capitalize, stranding sophomore Catcher Fernando Gonzalez at first after a leadoff walk opened the bottom of the fourth. Woods escaped the top of the fifth leaving runners at first and second keeping the Georgia deficit at 4-1.
Following singles from senior shortstop Cole Tate and first baseman Parks Harber, the Bulldogs had a golden opportunity to cut into the Tar Heel lead. Once again, the Georgia offense came up short, stranding runners at second and third. Georgia’s inability to capitalize with the runners in scoring position came back to bite the Bulldogs in the top of sixth, as a solo homer by North Carolina catcher Tomas Frick gave the Tar Heels a four-run cushion in the top of sixth at 5-1. Georgia answered back quickly as an RBI double from second baseman Cory Acton added Georgia’s second run of the day making it a 5-2 ballgame. One run would be all that Georgia could push across in the sixth as Acton was stranded at second.
Despite the Bulldogs turning to closer Jack Gowen in the seventh, North Carolina still got a run back on a throwing error, returning the Bulldogs' deficit to four at 6-2 after heading to the bottom of the seventh. In a familiar theme for the Bulldogs, they again squandered a leadoff base runner as Connor Tate was left stranded after a leadoff single. Gowen bounced back, working a scoreless eighth to keep the deficit at 6-2. With time dwindling, Georgia had to get something going. It was the same story in a different inning as Georgia stranded a runner on base.
In the ninth, Georgia seniors Connor Tate and Chaney Rogers tried to will a comeback. A double for Tate set the table for a three-run homer courtesy of Rogers to pull the Bulldogs within one at 6-5 with just one out in the ninth inning. The feverish Georgia rally ended in heartbreak. Georgia senior Josh McAllister had a potential home run robbed at the centerfield wall by North Carolina freshman center fielder Vance Huneycutt.
Although the history of postseason heartbreak continued for the Bulldogs, the 2022 Georgia baseball team will be known as Georgia’s grittiest teams in its history. Georgia ends the season with a 36-23 overall record.
