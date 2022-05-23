This week, 14 teams will descend on Hoover, Ala., and Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament.
All are vying for the opportunity to be called champions on Sunday night. While Tennessee enters as the prohibitive favorite to claim the title after a monumentally successful regular season that saw the Volunteers dominate the competition with a record breaking 25-5 mark in the conference, the Georgia Bulldogs are a potential dark horse team in Hoover.
The Bulldogs have skidded through the last month of the season, losing four straight series to LSU, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and even last place Missouri. Georgia’s last series win came all the way back in late April against Alabama. The Bulldogs' late season woes have been multiplied by injury particularly to the pitching staff. Most recently, the Bulldogs lost Friday night starter Nolan Crisp because of a lat strain. In part due to injury and lack of depth, the Bulldogs' staff ranks 13th in the conference in earned run average at 5.74.
On the mound, Georgia will rely on several key arms this week. Junior ace Jonathan Cannon is the backbone of the staff, with a 9-3 record and an ERA of 3.62. Out of the bullpen, the Bulldogs are led by sophomore Jaden Woods and senior Jack Gowen. Woods has been a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, showing the ability to go multiple innings as well as close games. Gowen has been the primary closer for Georgia throughout the year. The Folkston native has excelled with 10 saves and a 2.43 ERA.
Offensively, the Bulldogs' lineup is littered with veterans, including senior infielder Cole Tate. The Bishop native has been pivotal for the Bulldogs at the top of the lineup along with his twin brother Connor, who leads Georgia with a .343 batting average. Other key pieces to the Georgia offense include centerfielder Ben Anderson in the leadoff spot — he has struggled of late batting just .230 in conference play. In order for Georgia to be successful this week in Hoover, it is also crucial that designated hitter and North Gwinnett graduate Corey Collins plays well. The sophomore has been slumping in conference play, posting just above a .210 batting average. Anderson and Collins provide much needed depth to the lineup when things are going well.
Regardless of the injuries or less than stellar play of late, tournament play provides a clean slate for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s experienced group enters SEC Tournament play as the No. 6 seed matched up with the No. 11 seed Alabama on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on the SEC Network. Sophomore Luke Wagner (5-1) will get the start for the Bulldogs on the mound Tuesday morning.
As the Bulldogs try to advance out of the single elimination portion of the bracket, Georgia will call on Wagner’s experience as the sophomore started a plethora of games as a freshman in 2021. The winner of Tuesday morning's matchup will move on to face the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks.
With a record of 35-20 overall and 15-15 in the SEC, Georgia is poised to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. According to d1baseball.com’s Field of 64 projections, the Bulldogs are solidly in the NCAA Tournament field. Georgia is currently projected to be the No. 2 seed in the Statesboro Regional along with Georgia Tech and Campbell.
