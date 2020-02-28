ATHENS — A five-run outburst helped the fourth-ranked Georgia baseball team defeat 17th-ranked Georgia Tech 6-5 Friday in front of a Foley Field crowd of 3,294.
The Bulldogs (9-1) claimed Round 1 of the three-game weekend series over Tech (7-2). Saturday’s contest will be on the Tech campus at 2 p.m. followed by a Sunday tilt at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville at 2 p.m.
“A lot of emotion in this rivalry, two top-25 teams that are competing and then you put the in-state aspect into it,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It was great to come out on top, but now we’ve got to win the series. We had a couple guys come off the bench and they were ready to pinch-hit and got the job done, including Patrick Sullivan with a big RBI-single.”
Georgia starter junior Emerson Hancock (2-0), struck out 10 batters over 5 2/3 innings, while junior pitcher Ryan Webb earned his first save of the year by throwing the final 3 1/3 innings. Jonathan Hughes (2-1) started for the Yellow Jackets and pitched four innings, giving up five runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
After a scoreless three innings, the Yellow Jackets pushed a run across in the top of the fourth. After loading the bases with one out, Drew Compton singled to left field plating Luke Waddell. However, Hancock was able to retire the next two Yellow Jackets, limiting the damage to just the one run.
The Bulldogs exploded in the bottom half of the inning. After base hits by Chaney Rogers and Buddy Floyd, sophomore Ben Anderson laced a single to left field, scoring Rogers and tying the game. Cam Shepherd followed with another RBI-single for the lead. Then, junior Tucker Bradley launched a three-run home run to the left of the scoreboard, giving the Bulldogs a 5-1 advantage. It was his team-leading fifth home run of the year.
“It was timely hitting,” Bradley said. “We noticed the bats weren’t going (in the first three innings). When we had the opportunity, we were able to strike. It was really big to capitalize on stuff like that.”
The Yellow Jackets got a run back in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Michael Guldberg. In the sixth, the Yellow Jackets began the inning with three straight hits to score another run. After Hancock struck out the next two batters, he was lifted in favor of Webb.
In the seventh inning, the Bulldogs added an insurance run when senior pinch-hitter Sullivan singled up the middle, scoring Cole Tate from second base. This run proved to be the difference as the Yellow Jackets made it interesting in the ninth, loading the bases and making it a one-run game after a sacrifice fly. However, Webb was able to strike out Jackson Webb on a high fastball to preserve the victory.
