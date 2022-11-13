Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74.

Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32 victories per season over 16 years. A native Iowan and graduate of Southern Illinois University, Webber took a pair of Bulldog teams to Omaha for the College World Series (CWS), which marked the first two appearances for the program in school history. His 1987 squad won the SEC regular-season title and earned a spot in the CWS. In 1990, their run to the crown culminated with a 2-1 win over Oklahoma State. It marked the first national championship for the Southeastern Conference in baseball. Webber was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1987 and consensus National Coach of the Year in 1990. 

