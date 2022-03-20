ATHENS — Cole Tate’s RBI single provided a 12-11 walk-off as 18th-ranked Georgia earned a series-clinching win over 24th-ranked Mississippi State Saturday in front of a season-high crowd of 3,692.
Georgia’s victory marked head baseball coach Scott Stricklin's 600th career win as he joined four other active SEC coaches with at least 600 victories.
“We just kept fighting back," said Stricklin. " I mean both teams, it was a heavyweight fight, both slugging back and forth. I knew it was going to be like that, I said before the game, ‘I called a 9-8 score, with the wind blowing out you just knew it was going to be that kind of day,’ We just kind of outlasted it. It was a challenge no question about it. But everybody stepped up and everybody did their jobs. That is what we ask them to do, ‘Whatever your role is, make sure you embrace it. And when you are asked to do a job, do it,’ I thought our guys stepped up.
“The crowd was awesome, we knew it was going to be good," Stricklin added. "We could hear them before the game tailgating, Foley Fest, I mean I hope that is something we keep doing. People want to watch great baseball in this town, and this is a great baseball town. I hope we have another one tomorrow, the weather is going to be great. This is a fun team to watch. Win or lose this is a fun team to watch. We are never boring that is for sure.”
The Bulldogs (16-3, 2-0 SEC) won their seven straight, this time battling back from a 5-1 deficit in the top of the fourth to eventually tie the game at six in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a single by Tate (2-for-4, 2 RBI). With the bases loaded and one out, Parks Harber handed Georgia its first lead of the day with a single to right field bringing Tate home from third. Up 7-6, Georgia applied the pressure adding three more runs from a Chaney Rogers double scoring Harber and Connor Tate.
Georgia led 10-6 in the top of the seventh, when RJ Yeager hit a grand slam off Jaden Woods with two outs to tie the game. Then sophomore Corey Collins put the Bulldogs back on top, 11-10 with a leadoff solo home run in the eighth. This was Collins’ seventh homer of the year and the third time in his career that he garnered a 4 RBI game.
The Bulldogs from State came back in the top of the ninth, tying the game at 11 on account of a solo home run from Brad Cumbest. Mississippi State proceeded to load the bases after a two-out walk but ended up stranding all three runners at the end of the inning after a flyout to centerfield as senior Jack Gowen kept it a tie tgame.
In the bottom of the ninth, Rogers lead off with a single to right field followed by a sacrifice from Josh McAllister to advance Rogers to second. State brought in Cam Tullar and Acton was walked with one out. Rogers advanced to third and Acton to second after a passed ball. Anderson was walked to load the bases. After a pitching change to bring in Jackson Fristoe, Cole Tate went up to plate and secured the win with his third career walk-off hit including second this year.
Saturday's win marked the first time since 2014 that the Bulldogs were involved in a game where both teams sccored double-digit runs. That yer, Georgia beat Buffalo 11-10 at Foley Field.
Gowen got the win, his first of the year, while Brandon Smith fell to 1-1. Stricklin is now 600-377-1 in this his 18th season including ninth at Georgia. Saturday marked the 25th walk-off in the Stricklin era and second this year.
The series concludes Sunday with first pitch at 12:02 p.m.. The game will be televised by the SEC Network and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.