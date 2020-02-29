ATLANTA — Powered by a sizzling start by sophomore Cole Wilcox, the fourth-ranked Georgia baseball team blanked 17th-ranked Georgia Tech 12-0 Saturday to clinch the season series in front of a sellout crowd of 3,718 at Russ Chandler Stadium.
Georgia (10-1) posted its first shutout of the Yellow Jackets on their Atlanta campus since 1964. Georgia had last blanked Tech in the series in Athens in 2018 by a score of 4-0.
“That’s the best that Cole Wilcox has pitched since he’s been at Georgia,” UGA head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He was really good in a start against Florida last year and today he was even better. He was working both sides of the plate and had his fastball and slider working to keep them off balance. He worked out of one jam and that showed how he has improved. They had second and third, and he kept the shutout. Also, it was good to see Justin Glover go the final two innings to keep us fresh for Sunday’s game.”
The Bulldogs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second. Cole Tate led off with a double and advanced to third on a groundout by Patrick Sullivan. Then, Shane Marshall executed a squeeze bunt for an RBI-single. The Bulldogs went up 2-0 when Tucker Bradley led off the third with his Southeastern Conference-leading sixth home run. Also, it extended his on base streak to all 11 games this year.
In the fifth, Bradley reached on an error, stole second and scored on an RBI-double by Garrett Blaylock for a 3-0 advantage. After a pitching change, senior Patrick Sullivan greeted Tech reliever Luke Bartnicki with a ground-rule RBI-double to put Georgia in front 5-0.
Following a one-out single in the first, Wilcox and the Bulldogs retired 14 straight until Tech threatened in the sixth. With one out, they had runners at second and third and failed to scored as Wilcox retired Michael Guldberg and Baron Radcliff to keep it a 4-0 lead.
Georgia pushed across eight runs in the ninth as Cole Tate notched an RBI on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice, pinch-hitter Chaney Rogers got one on a bases-loaded walk as did Buddy Floyd. After Anderson picked up an RBI on another bases-loaded walk, Cam Shepherd delivered the knockout blow with his second career grand slam, capping the outburst.
Tech dropped to 7-3 as Cort Roedig(1-2) got the loss, allowing four run on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.
The Bulldogs will go for a sweep of the three-game rivalry series Sunday at 2 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville in the 18th annual Farmview Spring Classic For Kids.
