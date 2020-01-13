The Georgia Bulldogs football program added a second prominent graduate transfer Monday afternoon when tight end Tre McKitty announced his commitment on social media.
McKitty, who played the past three seasons at Florida State, is a former three-star recruit out of IMG Academy (Fla.). He chose the Seminoles over Oregon as a high school senior.
In three seasons at FSU, he had 52 catches for 520 yards and two touchdowns. His arrival helps Georgia at tight end with the graduation of Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf.
The Bulldogs previously added Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman on the grad transfer market to ease the loss of Jake Fromm, who declared a year early for the NFL Draft.
January 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.