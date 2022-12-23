George Cohen, England's right-back for their 1966 World Cup triumph, has died aged 83. The news was announced by his former club Fulham on Friday. No cause of death was given.

"Everyone associated with Fulham Football Club is desperately saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players -- and gentlemen -- George Cohen MBE," said a statement on Fulham's official website.

