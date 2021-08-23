Atlanta United defender George Bello #21 poses in the new 2021 Unity Kit at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia, on Tuesday May 25th, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Major League Soccer announced Monday that Atlanta United defender George Bello has been added to the MLS roster for the 2021 All-Star Game.
Bello, who will be making his first All-Star Game appearance, joins Miles Robinson among 26 players on the MLS roster who will face LIGA MX’s All-Stars on Wednesday, Aug. 25 (9 p.m., FS1/Univision/TSN/TVA Sports).
The 19-year-old left back from Douglasville, Ga. becomes the first player from the Atlanta United Academy to make an MLS All-Star Team. Bello signed as a Homegrown Player with Atlanta on June 17, 2017 with the deal becoming effective Jan. 1, 2018, and made his MLS debut later that season against D.C. United. After a breakout 2020 season, he has started 15 of his 16 MLS appearances in 2021 and recorded two assists, in addition to starting all four of Atlanta’s Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League matches.
Bello has made three appearances for the United States Men’s National Team and made his debut against Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31, 2021. Most recently, Bello started two matches during the USMNT’s run to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title, including the 1-0 victory against Mexico in the final.
