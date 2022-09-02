NCAA Football: Georgia Tech Spring Game

Georgia Tech wide receiver Malachi Carter (7) runs after a catch during the Georgia Tech Spring Game on March 17, 2022.

 Dale Zanine

One of the first things Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins did to prepare his Yellow Jackets for Monday night’s season opener against No. 4 Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is take them to a soccer game.

“We took our guys to an Atlanta United soccer game because we have so many newcomers on the roster, and we didn’t want the first time they were in the ‘Benz it was for a game they were playing in,” he said. “The guys have gone into the stadium. We understand it will be a great environment.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.