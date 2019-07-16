The Gwinnett County Swim League named its foster care scholarship program in honor of longtime volunteer Meg Rooney at the league’s season-ending meet at Georgia Tech.
The Meg Rooney Foster Program covers league fees for children in the Gwinnett County foster care system with the goal of reaching children who may not be involved in organized sports and providing a summertime activity that will combat drowning deaths among children. The program began in 2018.
Though she has moved outside of Gwinnett, Rooney continues to volunteer with summer league. She has worked with the league for more than 25 years.