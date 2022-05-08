LAWRENCEVILLE — Early offense and a dominant pitching performance from junior Gavin Heltemes led the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team into the championship round of the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Championship with a 9-1 victory against Fisher College (Mass.) Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The top-seeded Grizzlies (41-14) scored five runs in the opening inning and enjoyed an 8-0 advantage after three innings. Senior Livingston Morris led the early offensive charge by collecting two run-scoring hits within the first two frames. He lined an RBI single to center field in the first inning before legging out a run-scoring double down the left field line during a two-run second inning.
Heltemes was equally sharp on the mound, striking out eight batters without issuing a walk across seven scoreless innings. The right-hander scattered six hits to improve his record to 6-1 this season.
The tournament hosts took advantage of five walks, six hit batters and two Fisher (28-27) defensive errors to score its nine runs. Freshman Braxton Meguiar and Morris each collected two hits as GGC tallied seven hits in the victory. Meguiar added a run-scoring single during the third inning. Sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. scored a pair of runs.
Junior Jake Defries also scored twice on Sunday and recorded his 50th stolen base of the season, marking the second player in program history to achieve that landmark during a season.
“I am extremely delighted with the excellent pitching performances we’ve had so far in this tournament," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Gavin (Heltemes) knew that this was a swing game, with the winner being in the driver’s seat (for the CAC title). He went out and threw a dominate performance. That’s about as well as he’s pitched in our program. Offensively, we created pressure (on Fisher) from the start. Our players certainly deserve to be competing for a championship after how they’ve played during the first two days of this tournament."
