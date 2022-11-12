DACULA — The Pickens County defense had no answer for Hebron Christian quarterback Gavin Hall Saturday night in their first-round meeting of the Class AAA state football playoffs.
The junior was an unstoppable force for the Lions, rushing for 235 yards, passing for 171 and accounting for seven of their nine touchdowns scored to help lead the Lions to a 63-14 beatdown of the Dragons.
The win for the Lions (9-2) ties a school record for wins in a season and advances them into the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“He’s amazing,” Hebron head coach Jonathan Gess said of Hall. “We’re just kind of watching one of those really, really special football players. He doesn’t get the hype that he deserves because right now he doesn’t have the offers, but he’s putting up numbers that some of the best quarterbacks that have come through this state have ever put up. Nothing shocks me anymore about him. We just kind of show up for the show.”
As dominant as the Lions were Saturday night against the Dragons, the game was close much of the first half. The Dragons scored a touchdown with 1:42 remaining in the second quarter to cut Hebron’s lead to 21-14, but from that point forward, the Lions could do no wrong.
The Lions got the ball back on offense with 1:33 left after the Pickens County touchdown and needed only 16 seconds to score.
After a 10-yard run from Hall, the junior danced around in the pocket and eventually found a wide-open Jake Redman running across the middle of the field. Redman caught the ball inside Dragon territory and out-raced two Pickens defenders to the end zone to give the Lions a 28-14 lead heading into halftime.
The Dragons started the third quarter by attempting a surprise onside kick and it failed. The Lions received at midfield and on the very first play from scrimmage, Hall scampered 51 yards for a touchdown to extend their lead to 35-14.
On their next offensive possession, Hall went over the 200-yard rushing mark for the game with a 31-yard touchdown run. The Lion defense followed that up with an interception by Drew Faucher and that set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Hall to JT Hornick to give the Lions a 49-14 lead.
Hall’s last score came in the closing seconds of the third quarter when he called his own number again and juked his way into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run. That put the Lions up 56-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s enjoyable that God blessed me with the talent that I have,” Hall said. “The ability to make those moves, I’m really blessed. It’s really fun to be able to do it and really fun to be able to celebrate with my teammates. I feel like tonight we played really, really well. We executed well and our defense did a really good job adjusting and finding ways to stop them.”
After giving up two touchdowns in the first half, Gess gave a lot of credit to his defense for making adjustments and pitching a shutout in the second half.
The Dragons had just two first downs in the third quarter the Lions scored four touchdowns.
“I think (Pickens) was getting us on a few things that we maybe hadn’t seen or weren’t prepared for,” Gess said. “They kind of just schemed us up a little bit. They have good coaches and they schemed us up and it was really just a matter of time before our defense could figure out what was going on and what they were doing.”
The Lions also got a great performance offensively from freshman running back Devon Caldwell, who rushed for more than 100 yards and scored a touchdown. Another freshman, Jarvis Mathurin, scored the final touchdown of the night for the Lions late in the fourth quarter.
After starting off the season hot and then stumbling in the middle with a pair of losses, Gess said it is great to see his team finding their stride again when the season matters the most.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Gess said. “Of course, we have one of the best teams in the state next week, but I’m just super proud of these guys. They could have laid down and folded when they lost to Hart County and Monroe Area. We didn’t play our best football, but they came back and they fought and beat Stephens County and now tonight. Now we’ll go see what we can do next week.”
The Lions will travel to play Class AAA favorite Cedar Grove in the second round of the playoffs.
HEBRON CHRISTIAN 63, PICKENS COUNTY 14
Pickens 7 7 0 0 – 14
Hebron 14 14 28 7 – 63
FIRST QUARTER
Hebron: Gavin Hall 8 run (kick) 8:34
Pickens: Kadyn Hampton 3 run (kick) 5:07
Hebron: Devon Caldwell 7 run (kick) 3:53
SECOND QUARTER
Hebron: Hall 1 run (kick) 5:53
Pickens: Hampton 13 run(kick) 1:42
Hebron: Jake Redman 58 pass from Hall (kick) 1:17
THIRD QUARTER
Hebron: Hall 51 run (kick) 11:47
Hebron: Hall 31 run (kick) 7:43
Hebron: JT Hornick 35 pass from Hall (kick) 4:32
Hebron: Hall 8 run (kick) :6
FOURTH QUARTER
Hebron: Jarvis Mathurin 4 run (kick) 3:22
