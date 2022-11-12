1M9A5765.jpg

DACULA — The Pickens County defense had no answer for Hebron Christian quarterback Gavin Hall Saturday night in their first-round meeting of the Class AAA state football playoffs.

The junior was an unstoppable force for the Lions, rushing for 235 yards, passing for 171 and accounting for seven of their nine touchdowns scored to help lead the Lions to a 63-14 beatdown of the Dragons.

