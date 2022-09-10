DACULA — Gavin Hall gets plenty of hype for what he has done this football season with his legs.
Through three games, the Hebron Christian junior had rushed for a state-best 780 yards in the Georgia High School Football Daily stats, and already had a pair of 300-yard rushing games. He isn’t one-dimensional, though.
Hall completed 9 of 14 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for a score, in the Lions’ 35-28 victory over fellow unbeaten Morgan County on Friday.
“(Hall) can do both,” said first-year Hebron head coach Jonathan Gess, whose team is off to the first 4-0 start in school history. “If you’re going to let us run him, we’re going to do that. If you’re going to let us throw, we’re going to do that.”
Hall still did his fair share of running, carrying 21 times for 150 yards — 134 in the first half and only 16 in the second half as he battled through leg cramps. Jake Redman caught three of Hall’s TD passes, finishing with five catches for 154 yards.
“It feels great to be a true dual threat and be able to do both,” said Hall, who boomed a key 55-yard punt in the fourth quarter to add to his big night. “It’s good to get everybody involved when teams are really trying to shut down my run. It really opens up our pass and that’s what we did tonight.”
Two of Hall’s most memorable throws came in the fourth quarter on a game-clinching drive. Clinging to a 28-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter, the Lions faced a third-and-five from their own 40-yard line and called a running play for Hall was that shut down by a wall of Morgan defenders.
With nowhere to go, Hall ran backwards 10 yards and spun to avoid a defender before regaining his composure and firing downfield to Redman for a 19-yard gain and a critical first down. Instead of taking a double-figure yardage loss and facing fourth and long, Hebron maintained possession.
“Honestly, I don’t even know (what happened on that play),” Hall said. “I was just trying to make a play. It was a QB jet sweep left and I just took off. I tried to find a lane and I couldn’t. First instinct was just try to make a play. I saw my guy Jake downfield so I just threw it.”
The play energized the Hebron fans, but it didn’t surprise the people on the Lions’ sideline.
“(Hall) does so much crazy stuff,” Gess said. “We see him in practice every day. He’s such a competitor. He’s such a worker. He’s such a leader. That was a crazy play, but it’s almost like we’re used to seeing him do that.”
Three plays later, Hall threw a long pass to Carrington Coombs, who jumped over a Morgan County defender near the 5-yard line and made the catch. Coombs then dragged the defender the final three yards for the TD and a 35-21 lead with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.
“I saw our 6-3 receiver against a kid about like 5-8, so I was like, ‘He’s going to make a play,’” Hall said. “I just threw it up and gave him the opportunity to show what he could do and he made a play for us. I’m really proud of him for what he did.”
Safety J.T. Hornick’s second interception of the game stopped Morgan’s next drive, allowing Hebron to run some more clock. The visitors forced a three-and-out and scored with 1:16 left to get within 35-28 — the only points allowed in the second half by a Hebron defense that starts three freshmen. The unit got two tackles for loss from Drew Faucher and a sack from Wylder McKinney.
Morgan tried an onside kick, but Hayes Griffin recovered for Hebron, which took a knee twice to run out the clock and stay undefeated. The hosts even overcame an extra Morgan possession when an error after the opening coin flip forced Hebron to kick off to start both halves.
“I think it’s huge (to be 4-0),” Gess said. “When we came here, there wasn’t a lot of excitement about football because they haven’t won. There was not a culture that took pride in football. That’s what they wanted here. It’s cool. Now we’re taking pride in it and we’re competing. Honestly, we’re even competing at a higher level than we should be playing Triple-A football. It’s really cool to see the buy in, the excitement, the community and all that stuff.”
Hebron led 21-14 after a wild first quarter that began with Morgan returning a kickoff to midfield and going up 7-0 four plays later. The Lions answered with a TD on their first offensive play when Hall hit Redman on a short pass that the senior receiver turned into a 69-yard score when he raced down the home sidelines and past the pursuing Bulldogs.
Hall followed with a 2-yard TD run before Hornick’s first interception set up another Hall to Redman TD pass, this one covering 13 yards. Morgan answered back with a halfback option pass for a 59-yard TD before the opening quarter was done.
The Bulldogs tied the score at 21 in the second quarter, but Hall and Redman connected on a beautiful 30-yard TD pass with 4:37 left in the first half for a 28-21 lead that held until the fourth quarter. The scoring strike came on a first-and-27 play because Hebron was called for a blindside block on the previous play.
While the defenses played much better over the final two quarters, Hall and the Lions got the one TD they needed to wrap up a historic 4-0 start.
“It feels great overall, but our mindset is 0-0 and we go in every week and we want to be 1-0,” Hall said. “It’s a great win. We’re going to celebrate Saturday and Sunday and we’re right back to work Monday.”
Hebron 35, Morgan County 28
Morgan 14 7 0 7 — 28
Hebron 21 7 0 7 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
Morgan: Jacere Cooper 19 run (Tyler Smith kick) 10:08
Hebron: Jake Redman 69 pass from Gavin Hall (kick failed) 9:46
Hebron: Hall 2 run (Nick Wade pass from Hall) 5:36
Hebron: Redman 13 pass from Hall (Nils Cole kick) 2:03
Morgan: T.J. Thompson 59 pass from Hudson Reed (Smith kick) 1:08
SECOND QUARTER
Morgan: Talan Fuller 20 run (Smith kick) 7:44
Hebron: Redman 30 pass from Hal (Cole kick) 4:37
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Hebron: Carrington Coombs 40 pass from Hall (Cole kick) 4:56
Morgan: Antavious Elder 1 run (Smith kick) 1:16
