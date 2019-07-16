LAWRENCEVILLE — Atlanta Braves pitcher Kevin Gausman gave a stong start that he, the Braves and the Gwinnett Stripers wanted to see during his injury rehab start against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Stripers, it wasn’t enough, as the Iron Pigs got a two-run home run from Major League veteran Logan Morrison and a solo blast by Former Atlanta and Gwinnett Brave Phil Gosselin, which proved enough in a 4-2 win before 1,788 fans at Coolray Field.
Jack Lopez finished the night 2-for-4, including a home run, the club’s 150th of the season, and two RBIs, but Enyel De Los Santos (4-4) and three Iron Pigs relievers managed to hold the Stripers to just four hits and hand them their straight straight loss, and drop them 2 1/2 games behind Durham for the International League South Division lead.
“I thought (Gausman) was outstanding,” Stripers manager Damon Berryhill said. “He really made just one mistake. … He utilized his split (-finger pitch) well, the cutter and (got) up top 105 pitches and still had good strength. He really commanded the baseball well (Tuesday) night.
“(De Los Santos) pitched a good ball game. You’ve got to give him some credit. Offensively, we seemed to be a little flat. It kind of goes both ways. … I think it was a well-pitched game on both sides.”
Gausman (0-1) was in command through most of his outing, scattering six hits and three runs, only two earned, with 10 strikeouts and only one walk through seven innings in his third rehab starting since landing on Atlanta’s injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot on June 11.
It was his second straight strong outing as part of his rehab assignment after throwing six shutout innings for Double-A Mississippi in his previous start last Thursday.
“This was a good step in the right direction,” said the 28-year-old right-hander, who threw 75 of his 104 pitches for strikes. “I got up over 100 pitches. I got through seven innings. … Any time you’re coming off the (injured list), that’s the biggest thing — how you feel a couple days after. I’ve been surprised how good I’ve felt through my first two rehab starts, and I felt great (Tuesday night). So there’s no reason why I shouldn’t feel great (Wednesday).”
His only rough inning was the top of the second, when he issued a lead off walk to Deviy Gulion before Morrison, who has played parts of nine seasons with five different Major League teams, ambushed his next pitch and launched it over the wall in straightaway center for a two-run homer and a 2-0 Lehigh Valley lead.
After Gausman struck out the next two hitters, he appeared to strike out the side by getting Malquin Canelo to swing and miss at strike three, only to have the Iron Pigs’ shortstop reach when the ball got through catcher Alex Jackson and went to the backstop.
Pitcher Enyel De Los Santos followed by hitting a high chopper to shortstop that looked like it might end the inning.
But with the sun still peeking over Coolray Field’s roof, Lopez lost the ball in the sun, allowing it to bounce past him for a hit, and the hustling Canelo dashed all the way around to score to push the Lehigh Valley lead to 3-0.
“The (home run was on) a first pitch after a walk,” Gausman said. “I probably had too much of the plate in that situation. Logan Morrison is a Major League-caliber player, and he’s done it to me in the big leagues before, too. … Guys like that don’t miss their pitches.
“(Otherwise) my fastball command was good. I had a really good feel for my change-up. When I can throw my change-up and then throw my split as a strikeout pitch, I’m pretty tough on hitters.”
The Stripers had just as much trouble seeing the pitches De Los Santos offered up, managing just one hit on a infield dribbler by Lopez and only one hard-hit ball, a 107-mph off the bat grounder by Alex Jackson that Canelo dove to snag and start a 6-4-3 double play, through the first five innings.
But in the bottom of the sixth, Ender Inciarte, on his rehab assignment from Atlanta, lined a leadoff double off the glove of a diving Morrison at first, and Lopez followed by lining a two-run homer over he wall in left to bring the Stripers to within 3-2.
They had chances to pull even closer after Duvall reached on an error, but De Los Santos retired the next three hitters in order to keep the lead.
Gosselin then came back to haunt his old team by jumping on reliever Kurt Hoekstra’s first pitch and driving it over the wall in straightaway center for a solo homer that made the score 4-2.
The Stripers had scoring opportunities by drawing walks to lead off the final three innings, but double plays blunted possible rallies in the seventh and eighth.
They put the potential tying runs on following Jackson’s walk and a one-out single by Pedro Florimon, but Fernando Salas struck out pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega, and then got Inciarte to ground out to second to wrap up his first save of the season, and the Lehigh Valley win.
“The last game and a half, we’ve kind of gone flat offensively,” Berryhill said. “We jumped on them early (Monday), and we had our opportunities (Tuesday), but we couldn’t come up with the big hit.”
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., with the Stripers sending right-hander Kyle Wright to the mound against Lehigh Valley right-hander Ramon Rosso.