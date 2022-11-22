MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders FC general manager Garth Lagerwey speaks about the Concacaf Champions League title before a game against the Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field on May 15, 2022.

 Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports

Atlanta United FC announced Tuesday that Garth Lagerwey has been named president and chief executive officer of the Major League Soccer club.

Lagerwey, most recently general manager and president of soccer of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, has signed a multi-year contract and will assume leadership of Atlanta United, Atlanta United 2 and the Atlanta United Academy effective Tuesday. 