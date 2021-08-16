urgent GAME CHANGERS: Wesleyan cross country runner Stafford McDaniel By Kate Sullivan Staff Correspondent Aug 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stafford McDaniel Brian L. Morgan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wesleyan senior Stafford McDaniel has developed into one of the top cross country runners in Class A Private during his high school career.McDaniel, whose father Chad is the Wolves' head coach, was third in the area and 11th at the state meet as a junior. To view the Game Changers video on YouTube, click HERE. 