North Gwinnett rising senior R.J. Godfrey is one of the state's top high school basketball recruits.
Godfrey was an all-county selection as a junior after averaging 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks for a state tournament team. He is the son of former Georgia Bulldogs and NFL linebacker Randall Godfrey.
