urgent GAME CHANGERS: Grayson football player, UGA recruit Griffin Scroggs By Kate Sullivan Staff Correspondent Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Griffin Scroggs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grayson senior offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs plans to play college football for the Georgia Bulldogs after reversing an earlier commitment to Georgia Tech.The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder helped Grayson to the Class AAAAAAA state championship last season. He also won a state title as a sophomore when he played at Buford. To view the video on YouTube, click HERE. Recommended for you +11 Rest in Peace: Celebrities who died in tragic car accidents Whenever and however a Hollywood star dies, the story is always poured over by curious fans and members of the public – that’s just human nature. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Griffin Scroggs Grayson Sport American Football Championship College Football Video Commitment Youtube More Sports Sports urgent Eddie Rosario, on Braves rehab assignment, smashes grand slam in Stripers victory From Staff Reports 27 min ago 0 Sports urgent GAME CHANGERS: Grayson football player, UGA recruit Griffin Scroggs By Kate Sullivan Staff Correspondent 1 hr ago 0 Sports GAME CHANGERS: Grayson football player, UGA recruit Griffin Scroggs By Kate Sullivan Staff Correspondent 1 hr ago Sportsxchange After considering retirement, Aaron Rodgers vows to enjoy 2021 Field Level Media 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Black New Yorkers may have the lowest vaccination rates, but community groups refuse to give up Sneillville Councilwomen Cristy Lenski, Gretchen Schulz unopposed in bids for new terms, but Tod Warner to face re-election challenge Lilburn will have contested races for two City Council seats Florida's largest school district votes in favor of mask mandate, defies governor Former Loganville Councilman Skip Baliles running unopposed to be city's new mayor; seven qualify for three at-large seats » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMore than 1,400 COVID-related reports have shown up in Gwinnett schools, including 830 close contactsArcher High School student hospitalized after falling from a ledge at the schoolGCPS reporting 483 confirmed cases, 121 probable cases of COVID-19 in schoolsGeorgia prevails over Alabama in water wars lawsuitGwinnett County Public Schools says 611 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in district's schoolsPolice: 12 people indicted in connection with about 200 Gwinnett burglaries; may be tied to crimes in other statesHomeFirst Gwinnett officially opens The Resting Spot, its first homeless shelterGwinnett County and Georgia COVID-19 case, vaccination numbers for Aug. 12, 2021Gwinnett Place CID, county police say Flock Safety cameras key to drop in crime; more cameras to be addedJ.D. McClure to succeed retiring Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West; will be GCPD's first Black chief CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailBarack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 15, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16ON THE MARKET: Terrace level, outdoor space at this Suwanee area home is like you are at a resortToo hot to watch! These are the steamiest movie scenes ever filmedGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 13-15PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 9-15PHOTOS: Scenes from the 16th annual Brookwood Football Alumni Classic CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)Top Republican on foreign affairs committee slams Biden over 'unmitigated disaster' in Afghanistan (1) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.