70 Griffin Scroggs.jpg

Griffin Scroggs

Grayson senior offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs plans to play college football for the Georgia Bulldogs after reversing an earlier commitment to Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder helped Grayson to the Class AAAAAAA state championship last season. He also won a state title as a sophomore when he played at Buford.

To view the video on YouTube, click HERE.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.