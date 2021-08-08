urgent GAME CHANGERS: Buford football/lacrosse player Ashton Daniels By Kate Sullivan Staff Correspondent Aug 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buford's Ashton Daniels looks for an open teammate late in the fourth quarter of the AAAAAA State Finals. (Photo: David McGregor) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buford senior Ashton Daniels was a key player at quarterback on the Wolves' past two state championship football teams, as well as a standout on a state playoff lacrosse team.He has committed to play college football at Stanford. To view the video on YouTube, click HERE. 