SNELLVILLE — Brookwood posted 4-3 and 13-4 victories over Tift County in Tuesday’s first round of the Class AAAAAAA state softball playoffs.
Morgan Hall was 1-for-3 with three RBIs in Game 1, which the Broncos won on Jessica Newsom’s walk-off single in the eighth inning. Grace Young was the winning pitcher in Game 1, throwing all eight innings with 11 strikeouts.
In Game 2, Brookwood got a run in the first inning on an RBI double from Thalia Martin (2-for-2) that scored Elle Bass (2-for-3). After giving up four runs in the bottom of the first, the Broncos loaded the bases in the top of the third, and added four more runs when Olivia Rogosinski hit a grand slam home run.
In the fourth inning, Hall blasted a three-run home run. Anna Dover, Olivia Jaime and Jaryn Gibson added hits in the win.
Young pitched five innings with three strikeouts in Game 2, and helped her own cause at the plate with two hits and an RBI.
The Broncos play Friday at East Coweta in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.