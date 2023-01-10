Let’s just call Georgia’s second consecutive national championship what it truly is: the culmination of the greatest two-year run in modern college football history.
That’s a massive statement — and one that can’t be made unless the facts are as plentiful as the confetti that rained on the top-ranked Bulldogs following their 65-7 victory over third-ranked TCU inside SoFi Stadium on Monday night in Inglewood, Calif.
Please, put aside your fandom.
Scrutinize the facts, because the more you look into the six teams who have won consecutive national titles in the past 50 years, the more you’ll realize Georgia had to navigate the hardest road to get its hands on the sport’s most coveted trophy two years in a row.
Georgia (2021-22), Alabama (2011-12), Southern California (2003-04), Nebraska (1994-95), Alabama (1978-79) and Nebraska (1970-71) are the only back-to-back champions in the past half-century.
Georgia’s 29-1 mark tied the record for most wins in a two-year period and the total was at least four more than any of five teams referenced above.
Georgia’s win total included 12 against ranked opponents — two over No. 1 teams (Alabama last year, Tennessee this year), a second-ranked team (Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl), two third-ranked teams (Clemson last year and TCU) and a fourth-ranked team (Ohio State) — meaning half of the Bulldogs’ ranked wins came against opponents ranked in the top-4 nationally.
Alabama had 10 wins over ranked opponents during its two-year run in 2011-2012, but just three against top-4 teams. And Southern Cal? The Trojans played just five ranked teams — total — in two seasons, with two coming in their BCS title game wins against Michigan in 2003 and Oklahoma in 2004.
Nebraska played nine ranked opponents, including three ranked in the top-3, while going 25-0 combined in 1994-95.
Now, let’s take a deeper look at the previous five repeat champions and see how their two-year runs stack up against Georgia’s.
Team to knock out: Alabama (1978-79)
Alabama played eight ranked opponents during the back-to-back run in 1978-1979. While the Crimson Tide went 12-0 in 1979, they didn’t play any team ranked in the top-5.
In 1978, they were upset as the top-ranked team by No. 7 Southern Cal, 24-14, in the regular season.
But for whatever reason, with both the Crimson Tide and the Trojans each finishing with one loss, the teams were declared co-champions, with Alabama getting the top spot in the AP poll and the Trojans finishing atop the UPI poll.
Georgia’s titles are unanimous and undisputed, so sorry Alabama, while your two-year run in the late 1970s was impressive, it’s not better than what Georgia’s done the past two seasons.
Team to knock out: Nebraska (1970-71)
Nebraska won the 1971 national title by going 13-0 and playing just three ranked teams. The Cornhuskers didn’t have to worry about a conference title game before knocking off No. 2 Alabama in the Orange Bowl.
But deciphering Nebraska’s 1970 title isn’t easy.
For starters, three — three! — teams claim national titles for that season.
Nebraska (11-0-1) finished atop the AP and Football Writers Association of America poll, Texas (10-1) was ranked No. 1 in the UPI poll and Ohio State (9-1) shared the top spot in the National Football Federation poll with Texas.
Can’t you hear Oprah Winfrey now?
“And you get a national title, and you get a national title and you get a national title!”
But here’s the issue: Since Texas and Ohio State suffered their lone losses as favorites in bowl games, what does that say about how good Nebraska was, really?
Sorry Cornhuskers, while you had to share one of your titles, Georgia’s two titles are all its own.
Team to knock out: Nebraska (1994-95)
One team had to play 15 games each season to win a title. One team had to play just 12 or 13.
One team had to play in a conference title game. One team didn’t.
One team had to win two postseason games. One team had to win one.
One team beat 12 ranked opponents. One team beat nine.
One team beat six top-4 teams. One team beat three.
Nebraska's road was easier.
Team to knock out: Southern Cal (2003-04)
What’s it like only having to play three ranked teams in two regular seasons combined because the Pac-12 was terrible? What’s it like not having to play a conference title game? What’s it like to have the luxury of avoiding two undefeated teams in the postseason because there was no playoff system?
Georgia wouldn’t know, but the Trojans sure do.
While Southern Cal went 12-1 with a regular-season loss to unranked Cal and a 14-point win over No. 2 Michigan in the BCS title game in 2003, the Trojans were even more fortunate in 2004.
After facing just two ranked teams — No. 7 Cal and No. 15 Arizona State — in the regular season and again not having to win a conference title game, Southern Cal destroyed No. 2 Oklahoma 55-19 in the BCS title game.
But here’s an even bigger question that has become relevant by the advent of the CFP: Would the Trojans have beaten undefeated Auburn that season?
We’ll never know because the media slotted Auburn at No. 17 to open the season. The Tigers were No. 3 in the country — behind top-ranked Southern Cal and the No. 2 Sooners — after winning the SEC title following an undefeated regular season.
If this situation happened today, the Tigers, whose four ranked wins were twice as many as the Trojans, would have been in the CFP, with undefeated Utah, led by Urban Meyer, likely the fourth seed.
I’m not going to debate that the Trojans weren’t talented that year, with a quarterback and a running backs who would both become first-round draft picks in Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, while LenDale White being a second-round pick.
But guess what?
You can say the same thing about Auburn with Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams, who were all taken in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, as was defensive back Carlos Rogers.
Sorry, Trojans. It was a great run. But not having to face undefeated teams in a playoff, unlike what the Bulldogs have done, knocks Southern Cal out of the conversation for best two-year run ever.
Final team to knock out: Alabama (2011-2012)
Team A went 29-1 during its run, including a perfect 15-0 season. Team B wasn’t perfect either season, going 25-2.
Team A won its division twice and played in two SEC title games, winning one. Team B failed to even win its own division one year before winning the SEC title the following year.
Team A had an NFL-record 15 players drafted in 2022 and who knows how many more this year. Team B had 17 total players — eight in 2012 and nine in 2013 — drafted during its two-year run.
Team A won its titles in an era when players could transfer to a school without sitting out, leading to 13 players leaving via the portal after winning the 2021 championship. Team B claimed its titles when nearly all transfers had to sit out a year.
Now, you tell me: Whose accomplishments are more impressive, A or B?
That’s what I thought.
Sometimes, the latest really is the greatest.
