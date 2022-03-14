The Gainesville City School System announced Monday that it has hired Peachtree Ridge's Vanessa White as head girls basketball coach at Gainesville High School.
White comes to Gainesville High from Peachtree Ridge, where the three-time region coach of the year (Region 6-AAAAAAA in 2019-2020; Region 8-AAAAAAA in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022) led the Lions from a 7-19 record her first year (2016-2017), to a 21-7 finish this past season and the team’s second straight region title.
Prior to taking the helm at Peachtree Ridge, White spent three years as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Dade County. A member of the class of 2000, White played for former Wolverine coach, and current Buford coach, Gene Durden. From her point guard position, White earned Northwest Georgia Player of the Year three times while leading Dade County to two state runner-up finishes. After high school, White played at The University of Alabama-Birmingham where she started at point guard for three of her four seasons.
“Considering her pedigree as both a player and a coach, we’re excited about the future of Lady Red Elephant basketball under coach White,” said Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey.
“My first steps with the Lady Red Elephants will be to get to know the players and find out who they are as people and student-athletes,” White said. “I’m excited about the journey. It will be full of peaks and valleys, but we’ll cherish the peaks and grow from the valleys. I know the opportunity at GHS will make me a better person, teacher, and coach and I’m excited to get started influencing and impacting these girls and the Gainesville community in a positive way.”
White began her coaching career at Buford as an assistant to Durden, helping the Lady Wolves to the program’s first state championship in 2009. She then served as an assistant for two years at Peachtree Ridge before taking her first head coaching job at Riverwood, where she led the program for one season.
