Greater Atlanta Christian grad Shantel Hutton was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for women’s soccer on Monday.
The Texas A&M goalkeeper broke school freshman records for most consecutive shutouts (five) and consecutive scoreless minutes in goal (529 and counting last week. Her current stretch of five shutouts ranks second on Texas A&M’s charts behind only Jordan Day’s seven consecutive clean sheets in 2012.
Hutton made four saves in Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Ohio State. She saved the game for the Aggies on Sunday with a full-extension diving stop in the 82nd minute of the Aggies’ 0-0 draw against Brown.