Greater Atlanta Christian grad Hunter McIntosh was named Monday as the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, earning the men’s basketball honor for the third time this season.
The freshman won the award after two impressive games the previous week, beginning with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds in Elon's narrow loss to Delaware. He followed that up by posting 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 75-70 victory over Drexel.
McIntosh shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the two contests, while knocking down six 3-pointers over the weekend.
(0) comments
