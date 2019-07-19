Greater Atlanta Christian grad Brock Bennett has been named the volunteer assistant coach on the University of Georgia baseball staff, Bulldog head coach Scott Stricklin announced Friday.
Bennett, who played SEC baseball for Alabama, will work with the catchers, infielders and serve as the first base coach, in addition to overseeing on-campus recruiting and assisting in the coordination of camps. His coaching experience includes stops at Georgia State, Alabama and Georgia Perimeter College (GPC).
Bennett replaces Mitch Gaspard, Georgia’s volunteer coach in 2019, who was hired as a full-time assistant coach by Louisiana Tech.
“We’re excited to have Brock join our staff,” said Stricklin. “Brock is a Georgia native with SEC experience as a player and coach. He brings a lot of energy and knowledge with him, and our players will love working with him.”
Bennett spend the first three years of his coaching career as an assistant at GPC under Brett Campbell and Jeremy Brotherton. He helped the Jaguars win a pair of region titles, coached the first-team all-conference catcher all three years and saw four GPC players drafted during his time there.
After GPC, he was named the volunteer coach at Georgia State on Greg Frady’s staff. He helped develop catcher Nick Gatewood, a Peachtree Ridge grad who became an 11th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. Bennett then coached at his alma mater, joining Brad Bohannon’s staff in 2017-18. He comes to UGA after spending the 2019 season as an assistant coach at Georgia State, where he the Panther offense and worked with the infielders.
“I’m excited to be back in the SEC and have the opportunity to continue coaching in the state of Georgia,” said Bennett. “I’m looking forward to working with the Bulldog coaching staff and players.”
Bennett was a catcher and infielder at Alabama (2007-11), where he posted a .314 career batting average and started more than 100 games, including 97 starts behind the plate. He also saw action at third base and second base, and set a single season (21) and career mark for sacrifice bunts (28). As a senior, he batted .338 with 22 RBIs and 39 runs scored plus a team-high .992 fielding percentage.
During his career, the Crimson Tide advanced to four straight NCAA Regionals including a Super Regional in 2010. He made the 2010 Southeastern Conference All-Tournament team, was named National Player of the Week by College Baseball 360 and garnered a spot on the Johnny Bench Award Watch List. He earned a degree in business management from Alabama. He was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 33rd round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft.
Bennett is married to the former Ashley Skorcz. They have one son, Chandler, who was born on Sept, 24, 2018.