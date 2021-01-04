Greater Atlanta Christian grad Ben Sheppard, a sophomore at Belmont, was named to Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Sheppard was a force on both ends of the floor last week, averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 steals and 1.5 assists in leading Belmont to victories over Murray State and UT Martin.
The 6-foot-6 guard scored a career-high 21 points vs. Murray State Wednesday, while holding All-OVC guard Tevin Brown to two field goals. Sheppard then tied his career scoring mark Saturday at UT Martin, adding seven rebounds and a career-high six steals.
