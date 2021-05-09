LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team connected on four home runs in defeating Fisher College (Mass.) 12-4 on Sunday to advance to the championship round of the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Baseball Championship at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Junior Gabe Howell hit a pair of two-run home runs and drove in five runs to pace the top-seeded Grizzlies (41-9) in the game.
The shortstop connected on a two-run homer to left field in the third inning before hitting a towering two-run round tripper over the same left field fence as part of a four-run fourth inning.
By advancing to the championship round of the A.I.I. tournament, the Grizzlies have secured an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament. They will play again Monday, May 10, at 11 a.m. against an opponent to be determined through Sunday’s elimination-round games.
“There were a few at-bats where we could have executed better today, but overall I have been very pleased with the players’ efforts," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Our pitching situation is in very good shape heading into the championship round.”
GGC took a 2-0 first-inning lead following a solo home run from junior Livingston Morris. The tournament hosts’ lead grew to 9-0 by the fifth inning before both teams pushed three runs across in the sixth inning.
Junior starting pitcher Kevin Kyle struck out eight batters across seven innings to improve to 8-0 on the season. Sophomore Klay Allen tossed two scoreless innings to secure the victory.
The Grizzlies outhit Fisher (30-19) by a 15-9 margin, with five multiple-hit performances. Senior Griffin Keller legged out two doubles and scored three runs. Senior Kyle Harvey and freshman Chase Evans each collected two hits. Sophomore Jake Defries and Howell rounded out the balanced offensive attack also with two hits.
