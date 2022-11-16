Guertler (3).jpg

Gabe Guertler

ESTERO, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and went a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty-kill to defeat the Florida Everblades 3-2 on Wednesday evening at the Hertz.

Gabe Guertler picked up two goals in the win to extend his season total to five.

Recommended for you