BUFORD — Gabe Ervin Jr. and Victor Venn powered the Buford football team’s big rushing effort Friday night in a 51-0 victory over Central Gwinnett in the teams’ Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
Ervin carried 10 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and Venn rushed nine times for 142 yards and two scores, leading a 381-yard rushing night for the host Wolves (3-1, 1-0 region), who were playing Central (1-4, 0-1) for the first time since 2005.
Ervin’s 6-yard TD run in the first quarter opened up the scoring, then Malik Spencer blocked a Central punt out of the end zone for a 9-0 lead. Tommy Beuglas’ 2-yard TD run pushed the edge to 15-0 after a quarter.
Alex Mata’s 48-yard field goal made it 18-0 in the second quarter and Venn extended the halftime lead to 25-0 with a 27-yard TD run. Venn then opened the third quarter with a 63-yard TD run, followed by a 57-yard scoring run from Ervin.
Eli Parks had a 1-yard TD run later in the third before Christian Butler closed the scoring with a 13-yard TD run in the fourth.
Dylan Wittke led Buford’s passing game, completing 4 of 5 passes for 61 yards.
