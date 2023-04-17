Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t name a starting quarterback following the G-Day game on Saturday, but Gunner Stockton, Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck used the glorified scrimmage to show why each of them could replace Stetson Bennett IV under center this fall.
Stockton went 13-for-22 passing for 144 yards and an interception, while Beck went 15-for-22 for 231 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Vandagriff finished 13-for-25 for 175 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Beck and Vandagriff took snaps with the Black and Red teams, while Stockton only quarterbacked the Black team during the Red’s 31-26 win in front of more than 50,000 fans at Sanford Stadium.
“I can promise you there’s no quarterbacks in the country getting as many reps as ours are because we’ve got enough defensive linemen and offensive linemen to have three units, sometimes four units,” Smart said. “And in fall camp, we’ll have four. And when you have four units, you’re able to get twice as many reps.”
Smart said he liked a lot of what he saw on Saturday, which included Arian Smith catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Beck, Vandagriff throwing a 29-yard scoring strike to Jackson Meeks and a 10-yard touchdown toss to Mekhi Mews. Stockton added 4-yard touchdown run.
“It’s hard because I’ve got to go back and watch the tape as always,” Smart said. “I was really pleased with all three quarterbacks and what you saw today was some of what we’ve seen all spring. We have three good quarterbacks who can make the throws and do a really good job, I was pleased with those guys.”
Georgia’s offense dominated the first half, scoring a combined 53 points, with the Red leading the Black, 24-19. The teams didn’t score in the third quarter before Raylen Wilson secured the win for the Red by returning his interception 21 yards for a touchdown for a 31-19 advantage with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Vandagriff’s touchdown pass to Mews on the game’s final play capped the scoring.
“The first half we kind of lit it up on offense and didn't seem like we could stop anybody defensively,” Smart said. “And then, flip that over in the second half, we couldn't score any points. So, obviously we've got to improve in both of those areas, but there's some positive things that came out of it too. Some guys played really well. I thought we did some good things on both sides of the ball. Got to continue to do that to get better.”
Mews finished with four receptions for 91 yards, while Lawson Luckie had three receptions for 48 yards for the Black team. Cash Jones had four catches for 34 yards, while Brock Bowers and Dillon Bell each had two receptions for 55 and 33 yards, respectively, for the victorious Red, which also got a touchdown receiving and rushing from Smith.
Mews and Bell, along with Smith, will be counted on to replace AD Mitchell, who transferred to Texas during the offseason.
“Mews does that every day. Mews is a guy that, last year he kept getting really close to being able to play and help us,” Smart said of Mews, a former Central Gwinnett standout. “He was on scout team (last year), so I had seen him make plays on scout team. We put him in a couple of guys as the returner. Very sure handed, makes good decisions, you saw today he's got some return ability.
“Dillon Bell does that each and every day. He's a guy that makes plays. He got better this spring. He got thrust into playing due to some injuries with AD and things. He took the bull by the horns and played really well. he had a good spring and was very productive this spring.”
Defensively, AJ Harris led the Red with six tackles, while CJ Allen made five stops. Damon Wilson II and Raylen Wilson each had four.
Xavian Sorey made a game-high seven tackles for the Black, while Jamon Dumas-Johnson and E.J. Lightsey each recorded four stops.
“I have always said, we are built to sustain here…We are not trying to be a one hit wonder. I want to put a really good football team out there each year, and we are well on our way to doing that at this time,” Smart said. “We probably have the most cohesive unit we’ve had at this time in terms of the guys love being with each other, they like practicing hard. We had 14 of the 15 days where I really thought we had good practices. That includes today. I was really pleased with their work ethic.”
