Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t name a starting quarterback following the G-Day game on Saturday, but Gunner Stockton, Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck used the glorified scrimmage to show why each of them could replace Stetson Bennett IV under center this fall.

Stockton went 13-for-22 passing for 144 yards and an interception, while Beck went 15-for-22 for 231 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Vandagriff finished 13-for-25 for 175 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions.

