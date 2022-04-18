ATHENS — While Georgia’s annual G-Day Game often poses some surprises — both positive and negative — for fans, it’s generally not a day of revelation for coaches or players. But Saturday’s public scrimmage at Sanford Stadium did provide the Bulldog Nation with a tantalizing preview of what’s to come this fall.
Team Black — led by Stetson Bennett, who last season engineered Georgia’s offense en route to the school’s first national championship in 41 years — posted a 26-23 victory over Team Red, although the outcome was mostly an afterthought for those looking ahead. Team Black consisted of the first-team offense and second-string defense while Team Red featured the first-team defense and second-team offense.
“It was a really competitive game, kind of a back-and-forth game, like it always is,” coach Kirby Smart said after his seventh G-Day game in charge. “We want it to be as much action, close, game coming down to the wire, not so much for (media) or the fans, but for us. I don’t think you get better in games that are lopsided, you get better in competitive action. We tried to make that happen as much as possible.”
One aspect of the game — seen by some 68,000 fans and millions of ESPN2 viewers — that should sustain coaches and fans alike is that even without Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, Georgia’s tight end room is a formidable offensive entity. Bowers, perhaps the team’s top freshman from last year, and the 6-foot-7 Washington did not play Saturday due to injuries, but sophomore Arik Gilbert and newcomer Oscar Delp more than made up for those absences.
Gilbert, a transfer from LSU who sat out last season for personal reasons, had three receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns for the Black team in his first outing in a Georgia uniform. Delp, a freshman from Cumming, led the Red team with 91 yards from seven receptions.
“I’m more proud of the practices he had leading up to today than today,” Smart said of Gilbert. “Today was a little bit icing on the cake. He got some good breaks. He had a ball that I think Stetson was throwing away that he ended up making a play on.”
But, as is almost always the case in a scrimmage, Smart saw plenty that Gilbert — who returned to Athens several pounds heavier than when he departed last fall — can improve upon.
“…He’s not where he needs to be, either,” said Smart. “There were two missed assignments where he didn’t block a guy that in the run game could kill us…His conditioning level has got to continue to improve. He lost a lot of weight, but just what he’s been through and overcome is such a great story, but he’s not where he needs to be.
“He’ll be the first to tell you he’s got to continue to grow, to get in shape, to change his body, and he can get an opportunity to help us. With the two other guys we’ve got coming back, it makes it a luxury of those guys being able to make us a special football team.”
Quarterback Carson Beck, who had a small window of opportunity to get on the field before Bennett took possession of the position in 2021, acquitted himself well Saturday, completing 13 of 21 passes for 246 yards and engineering several scoring drives for Team Red.
Bennett, the acknowledged starter moving to summer camp connected on 15 of 23 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Playing for both the Red and Black team, sophomore Brock Vandagriff completed 12 of 26 passes for 115 yards and led the Red team in rushing with 45 yards on three carries.
Suffice it to say, it’s unlikely that Smart — who said he wanted to put a premium on passing Saturday — will have too many sleepless nights this summer fretting about the quarterback situation.
“I thought those guys did a good job,” Smart said of the quarterbacks, who threw for a combined 422 yards on G-Day. “When you put them in a situation where it’s a pass-happy type environment, it changes the D-line’s demeanor, so there’s no real run game to slow guys down and everybody is pinning their ears back…But I really thought those guys made some plays.
“Standing back there with them, they stood in the pocket, made good decisions with the ball, made some vertical plays down the field, and our style is, ‘Hey, we’re going to make shots.’ They really all three got so much better during the spring. Just the growth within the offense, you see so much promise in each one of them.”
Defense generally gets the short-shift at G-Day, and Saturday was no different. Georgia was led on defense by freshman Daylen Everette, who recorded five solo tackles, and early enrollee Malik Starks from nearby Jefferson, who posted three solos and two assists.
The Bulldogs will begin defense of their national title on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.