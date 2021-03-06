A 40-second flurry in the fourth quarter Friday night showed why it’s easy to get excited about the future of Brookwood girls basketball.
Diana Collins made a trio of 3-pointers in that short time frame, part of a 28-point night in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four. Collins, one of the nation’s top recruits, is just a sophomore, and her return alone would inspire optimism.
But the young Broncos will return all but one player off of this season’s team, which made history by reaching the state semifinals for the first time in school history. Though that semifinal didn’t go as planned — Woodstock won 75-58 to reach the state title game against Marietta — Brookwood takes plenty of momentum into the 2021-22 season.
“At the end of the day, of course we didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m proud of them,” said second-year Brookwood girls coach Courtney Mincy, whose team made the deepest run of any Gwinnett girls team in the AAAAAAA bracket. “They worked hard all season long. We’ve been underrated all season long and they fought hard every game. I just really enjoy coaching these girls. I love these girls. They’re a good group of girls. It means a lot to the community. I know Brookwood, this is the first time they’ve been to the Final Four. The whole community, give it up to them. They’ve been behind us every game.”
Brookwood will return four of five starters, graduating Amya Durham, from its state semifinal lineup — Nekaya Williams and Madison Boadu are juniors, and Ciera Hall, like Collins, is a sophomore. The top two contributors off the bench Friday night were junior Shannon Niles and freshman Kate Phelan.
Williams backed up Collins with a strong showing against Woodstock, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Boadu was at a height disadvantage against the Wolverines’ frontcourt, but fought for her seven points and 14 rebounds in the semifinals.
Collins tried to lead comebacks in the second and fourth quarters Friday with stretches of hot scoring, but the Broncos spent all night chasing Woodstock because of an early deficit. The visitors took an 11-point lead in the first quarter and never gave it up.
“We started out slow,” Mincy said. “The first quarter (Woodstock) had six offensive rebounds. We did a better job in the second half because they didn’t have any. But our shots weren’t falling. We were like 4-for-27 in the paint. Zone has been our kryptonite all season long. It’s something we’ve got to learn from for next year and get better at, including me as a coach because I’m the leader. Our ball movement wasn’t there. Execution-wise, we were just forcing a lot of shots and we just couldn’t get anything.”
Williams had a good first quarter for Brookwood (16-8) with six points, five rebounds and two assists, but Woodstock (22-8) put heavy focus on Collins and held her scoreless. The Broncos struggled to find offense otherwise and trailed 19-8 before a basket by Boadu at the end of the opening quarter.
The Wolverines’ lead got to as many as 15 points in the second quarter, then Collins got going. She had 12 points in the second quarter, including seven in a 9-0 run to close the first half and get her team within 34-28.
Boadu scored to open the third quarter and trimmed the gap to 34-30, but Brookwood never got closer. The Broncos were within single digits late in the third quarter before Woodstock finished the quarter on a 6-1 run and extended the advantage to 52-40 after three quarters.
The Wolverines kept a double-figure lead throughout the fourth quarter, building a 19-point lead until Collins buried her trio of 3-pointers in a 40-second span to briefly give her team life.
“(Collins) definitely sets the tone for our team,” Mincy said. “Sometimes that can be a good thing and a bad thing. When our shots aren’t falling, we kind of look to her a lot of times. And when she is scoring, we pump up.”
Bridget Utberg had 29 points to lead Woodstock and made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish off the Broncos. She was backed up by Karson Martin (17 points), Casey Miller (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Savannah Casey (11 points, eight rebounds).
While Woodstock heads to the state finals, Brookwood can look to a bright future with its young talent.
“We were Elite Eight last year and Final Four this year, so we can’t do anything but go all the way next year,” Mincy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.