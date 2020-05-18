In an effort to address the unprecedented financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Furman University on Monday announced that it would cut the salaries of the president and senior administrators, implement furloughs and budget reductions, and discontinue the baseball and men's lacrosse programs.
Furman’s baseball program began play in 1896.
"As we all know from our shared experience, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust us into a global crisis we could not have imagined six months ago," Furman president Elizabeth Davis said in a release. "We are taking these steps to ensure that our university can thrive and continue to carry out its academic mission at the highest level of quality and engagement.
"Although our fall semester might feel different than usual, I'm looking forward to welcoming first-year and returning students back to campus for a uniquely Furman experience."
The Board of Trustees’ decisions included cutting the baseball and men's lacrosse programs immediately, and reducing the total number of athletics scholarships by 45 over the next five years, with the reductions spread across multiple sports.
Furman will honor the scholarships of current and incoming student-athletes in baseball and men's lacrosse for the remainder of their undergraduate academic careers at Furman, and assist them with transferring to another institution if they decide to do so.
"This is a difficult day for Furman Athletics,”Furman director of athletics Jason Donnelly said. "We are proud of Furman's athletics history and tradition and the student-athletes and coaches who have competed as Paladins. Moving forward, Furman Athletics will operate as an 18-sport varsity program that supports academic and athletic excellence, financial stability, gender equity and sustainable competitive success with an emphasis on revenue generation and philanthropy.
"Our immediate focus is on supporting our student-athletes and coaches impacted by today's decisions, as well as our alumni and fans who so passionately support our programs. The legacy of Furman baseball and men's lacrosse will be remembered and celebrated."
Furman has experienced dramatic reductions in revenue. After shifting to remote instruction in March, the university refunded millions in room and board and other fees while incurring new costs related to the pandemic, such as increased technology support. The cancellation of camps and conferences, performances, and other events through the summer resulted in additional losses. At the same time, the value of the university's endowment dropped by more than $100 million as the global economy and markets experienced downturns.
Like most universities, Furman is expecting a decrease in enrollment this fall as many students decide to postpone college or enroll at schools closer to their homes. The combined losses in tuition and other revenues, along with the added costs of the pandemic, are expected to result in a multimillion-dollar deficit for Furman in the coming fiscal year.
"Since the beginning of the crisis, we have been focused on prioritizing the health and safety of the Furman community while working to ensure that our students are able to make progress in their academic programs," Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.