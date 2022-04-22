JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators mounted a furious comeback but fell short in overtime in a 5-4 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen in Game 2 of the Division Semifinal at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.
Hugo Roy, Mike Turner and Cody Sylvester all scored goals in the last 4:06 of the third period, but Jacksonville's Ben Hawerchuck scored in overtime — dropping the Gladiators to an 0-2 deficit in the first-round series.
The first period didn't feature much offense, but what it lacked in goals it made up for in physicality. The first frame featured 24 total penalty minutes, including a pair of five-minute majors on Jacob Graves and Ian McKinnon after a spirited scrap.
The Icemen took a 3-0 lead during the second period after goals from James Sanchez (2:18), Brendan Harris (5:19) and Travis Howe (10:28).
Paul McAvoy put Atlanta on the board later in the second after Sylvester fed the rookie in front of the Jacksonville net (13:30).
Abbott Girduckis kicked off the third period with a power-play goal to put Jacksonville up 4-1 (9:51).
The Gladiators started a miraculous comeback with four minutes left in regulation when Roy pounded a slapshot into the top right corner of the net (15:54).
With three-and-a-half minutes left in the third and a 4-2 deficit, head coach Jeff Pyle pulled goaltender Joe Murdaca for an extra attacker. A minute later, Sylvester set Turner up with a one-timer that Turner torched into the back of the net to slice Jacksonville's lead down to 4-3 (17:25).
Pyle pulled Murdaca again, and the Gladiators got to work in the offensive zone. With just seconds left in regulation, Roy rifled a shot from the right circle that got knocked down in front of the Icemen net. Sylvester bashed the loose puck into the net as the horn sounded to tie the game at 4-4 (19:59). After review, the goal was upheld, and the game was sent to overtime.
The comeback fell short in overtime when Hawerchuck found the back of the net to seal Jacksonville's 5-4 win (9:12).
The Gladiators take on the Icemen again Wednesday, April 27 in Game 3 of the Division Semifinal round at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
