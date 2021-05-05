HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s boys lacrosse season ending with a heartbreaking, 10-9 loss to North Paulding in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA playoffs on Wednesday.
The Hawks made a furious rally after falling behind 5-2 after a quarter and 9-4 at halftime. Ed Downey and Westin Baker had Mill Creek’s first-quarter goals, while Nick Kava scored twice in the second quarter.
Max Calabrese and Kava scored in the third quarter to get within 10-6, but the hosts came up a goal short of forcing overtime. Downey scored twice in the fourth quarter and Parker Emmett scored once.
