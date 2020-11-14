SNELLVILLE — The Battle of Snellville looked lost for Brookwood’s varsity football team on several occasions Friday night.
The Broncos trailed 14-0 early, 28-13 in the fourth quarter, and appeared to throw an incompletion on a game-deciding fourth down with under a minute left.
But Brookwood found a way to prevail.
A pass interference penalty on South Gwinnett gave the Broncos a reprieve after a fourth-and-9 pass from Dylan Lonergan fell incomplete with 56 seconds left. Lonergan hit Stone Bonner for a 29-yard pass on the next play to move the Broncos into field goal range, and Dan Le-Hernandez drilled a 25-yard field goal with 13 seconds left to give the Broncos their first lead of the game.
Brookwood (7-2, 1-2) held on for the remaining ticks to deal South Gwinnett (5-4, 0-3) a stunning 29-28 defeat at Richard Snell Community Stadium and reclaim the Mayor’s Cup.
“The biggest thing was us just getting settled,” said Brookwood defensive coordinator Jason Tester, filling in as head coach for the absent Philip Jones. “We had opportunities in the first half. We weathered the storm. We knew they had it in them to answer the bell.”
Brookwood found itself in a 15-point hole early in the fourth quarter, but Lonergan threw for a score and rushed for another one in the fourth to key the comeback. His rushing score came on a fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak with Brookwood down 28-20 and just under four minutes to play. The ensuing two-point conversion try was unsuccessful, leaving the Broncos in need of one more stop.
They got that stop, giving the offense a chance to steal the game. Lonergan and the offense moved down the field with the help of one pass interference call, and scored a clutch region win on the road right before the buzzer.
And given the way the first half went, that late stop may have been the most surprising part of the entire comeback.
The Comets raced out to a 14-0 lead behind running back Khoreem Miller, who rushed for scores on South’s first and third possessions of the night. The first one was from 47 yards out, the second from 25 after a turnover set South up deep in Brookwood territory.
The senior playing in his final home game at Richard Snell Community Stadium broke open a 74-yard TD burst in the second quarter that made it 21-7 Comets, firmly putting him on record watch. South Gwinnett’s school record for rushing yards in a game belongs to Trevon Walker with 257 in a 2010 contest, but Miller already had 214 yards by halftime to go along with this hat trick of scores.
He finished his night well shy of the record, rushing for just 21 yards on 11 second half carries.
“We were just gap sound,” Tester said on the second half defense against Miller. “We had a couple busts that cost us, and reminded our guys how we’re going to fit, fill and control the line of scrimmage.”
Brookwood’s improved effort on Miller in the second half gave the offense just enough of a chance to crawl back into the game, but it was doing so ever so slowly. A pair of stalled red zone trips resulted in Le-Hernandez field goals to cut the deficit to 21-13, and the Comets immediately responded when White found Corey Johnston in the corner of the end zone to make it a two-possession game.
South led 28-13 when the fourth quarter started, and looked set to pick up the signature win of the Steve Davenport era. The Comets were a quarter away from their first winning season under Davenport and beating Brookwood in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-2014.
The Broncos had other plans.
Facing fourth-and-45 just across midfield on the second play of the fourth quarter, Lonergan hit Bonner for a 45-yard score after a coverage bust from the Comets. It was the first of two clutch catches for Bonner in the fourth quarter, part of his 91-yard receiving day that led the Broncos. Lonergan finished with 247 passing yards in his first game back from injury and amassed three total TDs.
The ensuing South possession was cut short when Miller was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-2 attempt, and that’s when Brookwood’s offense found fifth gear. A pair of long runs from Jumal Prothro moved the Broncos into the red zone, and Lonergan’s sneak capped off the drive.
Four plays later Brookwood forced a punt, four plays after that came the pass interference call that kept the last-gasp drive alive.
“I was right in front of it,” Tester said. “There was a lot of hand fighting going on. On a big play like that with the ball in the air, it was the right call.”
Brookwood ran the clock down to 13 seconds left before Le-Hernandez hit his third field goal of the game, and the defense closed down the remaining ticks of the clock to win the rivalry game and send the Mayor’s Cup home with the Broncos.
“This is my first one,” Tester said on the trophy. “I don’t know the history of it in close games, but this has to be ranked up there with one of the best.”
BROOKWOOD 29, SOUTH GWINNETT 28
Brookwood 7 3 3 16 — 29
South Gwinnett 14 7 7 0 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
South: Khoreem Miller 47 rush (Parwez Tanha kick) 10:23
South: Miller 25 rush (Tanha kick) 5:50
Brookwood: Emmanuel Kwarteng 14 pass from Dylan Loneragn (Dan Le-Hernandez kick) 4:55
SECOND QUARTER
South: Miller 74 rush (Tanha kick) 5:00
Brookwood: Le-Hernandez 31 FG, 2:43
THIRD QUARTER
Brookwood: Le-Hernandez 32 FG 4:22
South: Corey Johnston 23 pass from Rion White (Tanha kick) 1:32
FOURTH QUARTER
Brookwood: Stone Bonner 45 pass from Lonergan (Le-Hernandez kick) 11:00
Brokowood: Lonergan 1 rush (two-point conversion pass incomplete) 3:58
Brookwood: Le-Hernandez 25 FG :13
