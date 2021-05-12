NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian boys lacrosse head coach Tim Ball just wanted more time.
More time for his team’s comeback effort in Class AAAAA-A state semifinals against Pace Academy, and more time to spend with his players this season.
Ball’s Spartans trailed Pace 8-1 with under 10 minutes remaining, but ripped off a furious rally that saw them draw within one goal before ultimately going down 8-7 in a season-ending heartbreaker.
“Even more than losing the game, I got three more days ripped away from me,” a tearful Ball said after the game. “It would have been three more days I would’ve gotten to spend with them, and I wanted that entire time.”
GAC looked like it might have had enough time for a monumental comeback when it cut the deficit to 8-6 on a goal from Connor Maxa with 3:53 remaining. Pace managed to win a possession and play keep away for long enough to kill most of the clock from there, and when Mason Duriez finally scored to make it 8-7 there were only four seconds left on the clock.
“These seniors have been together a long time,” Ball said. “They won an Atlanta middle school league championship. When they were freshmen, they went to the state championship, and it was always their aim and their goal to get back. For them to fall short like this tonight just breaks my heart.”
The Spartans outscored the Knights 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but the hole from the first three was just too deep.
The home-standing Spartans spent almost the entire first half flustered against a Pace defense that was pushing everything outside the crease and swarmed to the ball when it did make it there. GAC struggled to string passes together while trying to break out of its own half after stops and had a number of sloppy turnovers in the attacking half, two of which led to Pace transition goals in the first quarter.
“For three quarters we just played completely uncharacteristic of who we’ve been the last six months,” Ball said. “We made very uncharacteristic mistakes on defense; that’s been our strength all year.”
Pace’s Niko Karetsos was the standout player of the first half, completing a hat trick 1:06 before the break when he scooped up yet another GAC turnover and finished off the chance on a breakaway. That goal made it 5-1 Pace at halftime, and it got worse after the restart.
More careless passing from GAC opened the door for George Creasman to open the second half scoring for Pace, and he wasn’t done. His teammate Nick Klein scored on the Knights’ next possession, and Creasman added his second gaol of the quarter to make it 8-1. It stayed that way for over seven minutes with the Spartans lacking a spark.
“Joseph Rose, one of our captains, was like ‘we need your voices’,” Ball said. “I really think he was trying to get everyone to continue to believe and continue to stay in it. All it took was one goal.”
That goal came from Rose himself with 9:42 left on a man advantage after a tripping penalty against Pace. Harrison Voelzke and Parker Quisling added goals before Rose got back on the scoresheet himself, and suddenly it was 8-5 with over seven minutes left.
The Spartans spent the rest of the night firing shots at the Pace net from every angle, but only two of them found the net before time expired.
“The truth of the matter is we didn’t shoot very well tonight,” Ball said. “We didn’t make the goalie work very hard. When we put it on, we usually scored. That showed in the fourth quarter.”
When the clock hit triple zeroes it was the end of GAC’s night, its season and the careers of 15 seniors. Pace will move on to face Blessed Trinity for the state title on Saturday, while Ball and his team will lament those three lost days at the end of a special season.
“I just told them how much I love them,” Ball said on his post-game message. “I hate that it fell short like that.”
