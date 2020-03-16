The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players are featured throughout the latest Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association NAIA singles and doubles national rankings, announced by the organization on Thursday, March 12.
This was the first rankings released for the 2020 spring season.
The top three spots in the singles ranking are held, in order, by freshman Max Bertimon, sophomore Jose Dugo and junior Federico Bonacia.
Bertimon is undefeated through 10 matches, including a 6-0 record on the No. 1 court. Dugo has posted a 9-0 singles record this spring, highlighted by seven wins at No. 2 singles. Bonacia also is undefeated in seven matches, playing on the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 courts.
Freshman Alex Gurmendi holds the No. 19 national ranking, while seniors Federico Herrera Duran is at No. 23 and Mika Kosonen is at No. 25.
Gurmendi has posted an 11-0 record this spring, with five wins coming each on the No. 3 and No. 4 courts. Herrera Duran is also 11-0, with five victories at No. 6 singles. Kosonen leads the team with 14 victories.
GGC has won all 76 singles matches this spring.
In doubles, the tandem of Bonacia and Herrera Duran are ranked No. 2 nationally, while the team of Dugo and Gurmendi is No. 7. Junior Valentino Caratini and Bertimon stand No. 15 in the doubles rankings.
The Bonacia-Herrera Duran doubles team has won all 10 of its matches on the No. 1 court. Dugo and Gurmendi have been victorious in all eight matches, including a 7-0 mark at No. 2 doubles. Bertimon and Caratini have teamed for a 7-0 record and played matches on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts.
“It’s awesome to have our entire men’s singles lineup in the national rankings. Having our top three guys ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 is equally impressive. We also have three doubles teams with national rankings,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.
Georgia Gwinnett College stands 14-0 on the season and has won its last 123 dual matches. The Grizzlies have won six consecutive NAIA national championships.
