ATLANTA — The real Jake Fromm may have finally emerged from his passing funk. It came in a timely manner, too, as the reawakened Georgia quarterback stepped forward with a big second half against rival Georgia Tech.
Fromm threw for 254 yards and a season-high four touchdowns to help No. 4 Georgia rout rival Georgia Tech 52-7 on Saturday in Atlanta. The 52 points and 45-point margin of victory are the most in a series that dates back to 1893.
The junior quarterback — a 46 percent passer over the last three weeks — completed 14 of 29 passes before being lifted late in the third quarter. He was 6-for-11 in the second half, when he threw three of his touchdowns and enabled the Bulldogs to distance themselves from the Yellow Jackets.
“We put a lot on him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You start talking about checks, making decisions, doing things. He did a good job adjusting. … He’s got to continue to improve and play better. Jakes gets us in and out of a lot of situations.”
It should come as no surprise that Fromm came to life against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have been his favorite opponent. In three games against them – all lopsided Georgia victories — Fromm has combined to throw for 653 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Fromm distributed the ball to eight different receivers and threw touchdown passes to Tyler Simmons, Dominick Blaylock, George Pickens and Charlie Woerner. It was the first touchdown of Woerner’s career.
“I’m with them 100 percent,” Fromm said. “I think every single guy we put on the field is able to make a great play at any given time. We’re ready and I’m behind them 100 percent. Let’s go play football.”
Georgia (11-1) can now turn its attention to LSU, its opponent in the SEC Championship Game next week in Atlanta. Georgia Tech completed its first season under coach Geoff Collins with a 3-9 record.
The Bulldogs moved the ball with relative ease, 500 total yards, but lost three fumbles. D’Andre Swift was the top rusher with 73 yards on 10 carries, but fumbled twice. Swift was shaken up on the second fumble in the third quarter and did not return. He is expected to play against LSU.
Georgia Tech managed just 139 total yards. Quarterback James Graham completed only 5 of 20 passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.
The Bulldogs scored three times in the first quarter. Rodrigo Blankenship opened with a 49-yard field goal and Georgia added a 2-yard scoring run by Brian Herrien and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Woerner.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech couldn’t even make a first down. The Yellow Jackets went three-and-out on their first six possessions, although the momentum changed when Blaylock fumbled a punt return after taking a shot from Georgia Tech’s Nathan Cottrell, with Greater Atlanta Christian grad Tyler Cooksey recovering for the Yellow Jackets.
Starting from the Georgia 17, Georgia Tech scored in four plays when Graham connected with Tyler Davis for a 4-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 17-7.
Georgia turned it over again when Swift had the ball knocked loose by Quez Jackson and recovered by Georgia Tech’s Justice Dingle. The Yellow Jackets pushed the ball to the 15 and Mill Creek grad Brenton King missed a 27-yard field goal. That was Georgia Tech’s last scoring threat of the day.
Georgia scored quickly on its first possession of the second half when Fromm threw a 17-yard pass to Simmons to complete a three-play, 53-yard drive and give the Bulldogs a 24-7 lead. He added two more touchdown tosses, a 41-yarder to Pickens and a 9-yarder to Blaylock.
“For us on offense, it was up to us,” Fromm said. “We were kind of stopping ourselves most of the time and I think we committed to say, ‘Let’s go out and play football, have a little fun and score some points.’”
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said attrition finally caught up with his team in the second half.
“One of the big parts of our off-season program is we do the tug-of-war all the time,” Collins said. “One of the cardinal sins is letting go of the rope and I thought at times in the third quarter, we let it slip and couldn’t find a way to get it back.”