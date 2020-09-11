As part of the NFL’s commitment to standing up and speaking out against social injustice, the league plans to allow players to wear helmet stickers with special messages this season.
Players can honor victims of systemic racism with a person’s name or phrase at the bottom of their helmet. Several Falcons players plan to participate in the program, including defensive end Steven Means, who will use the name of his late friend, Dennis “Ballie” Browning Jr.
“Coming from the inner city of Buffalo, I watched people get brutalized by the police regularly,” Means said during a Falcons press conference. “Me and Dennis played little league football together and against each other. Ballie found himself in unfortunate situations trying to make money that landed him in jail. He called home after his family hadn’t heard from him and was once again beaten by the cops in prison. His family tried to gain media attention by letting the public know, but they didn’t recognize his story. A couple of years later, he was found murdered in his prison cell. No inmate was found guilty of the crime. I want to represent his family.”
Here’s a look at the other Falcons’ players and their planned messages:
Ricardo Allen — “Stop Hate”
Allen Bailey — Ahmauud Arbery
Christian Blake — Trayvon Martin
John Cominsky — “It Takes All of Us”
Marlon Davidson — “Black Lives Matter”
Darqueze Dennard — “Black Lives Matter”
Russell Gage — “It Takes All of Us”
Jaden Graham — “Stop Hate”
Todd Gurley — “Black Lives Matter”
Charles Harris — “It Takes All of Us”
Josh Harris — “Stop Hate”
Jaylinn Hawkins — Breonna Taylor
Matt Hennessy — “Black Lives Matter”
Brian Hill — “End Racism”
Sterling Hofrichter — “Stop Hate”
Grady Jarrett — Breonna Taylor
Julio Jones — Aiyana Stanley-Jones
Younghoe Koo — “Stop Hate”
Chris Lindstrom — “Stop Hate”
Alex Mack — “It Takes All of Us”
Justin McCray — “Black Lives Matter”
Kaleb McGary — “Stop Hate”
Steven Means — Dennis “Ballie” Browning Jr.
Keanu Neal — “It Takes All of Us”
Sharrod Neasman — Breonna Taylor
Isaiah Oliver — Ahmaud Arbery
Qadree Ollison — “Black Lives Matter”
Foye Oluokon — “It Takes All of Us”
LaRoy Reynolds — Joshua Johnson
Calvin Ridley — “Black Lives Matter”
Matt Ryan — “It Takes All of Us”
Ito Smith — Alton Sterling
Keith Smith — “Black Lives Matter”
A.J. Terrell — “Black Lives Matter”
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner — “End Racism”
Mykal Walker — “It Takes All of Us”
Blidi Wreh-Wilson — Breonna Taylor
Olamide Zaccheaus — “It Takes All of Us”
