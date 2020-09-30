Over the past 25 high school football seasons, Gary Levengood only came close to missing a Brookwood game once.
“One time I was in South Dakota pheasant hunting and I caught the plane and the plane was late,” the Broncos’ longtime team doctor said. “I got into Hartsfield (Airport) at about 6:30 (p.m.), so by the time I got to Duluth it was 7:45. So I missed the first quarter. That’s the closest I’ve ever come (to missing a game).”
Friday’s Brookwood game at Paulding County is a special one — Levengood’s 300th straight as the team’s doctor. He has not missed a game since his first season in 1996, when the Broncos won their first state championship in football.
“(Levengood) joined us in 1996 and he’s always said the reason we won the state championship that year was because of him,” former Brookwood football coach and athletic director Dave Hunter said. “He’s become an important part of the program and somebody you can really count on. To make 300 straight games, that’s quite the accomplishment.”
Levengood has provided sideline medical care and follow-up treatment for numerous Brookwood athletes, as well as coaches. Hunter said he has undergone three surgeries performed by Levengood, the founder of Lawrenceville-based Sports Medicine South, an orthopaedic and sports medicine practice.
A handful of the former players Levengood treated as Brookwood players are now Bronco coaches, including current head coach Philip Jones.
“It’s been an interesting ride (at Brookwood),” said Levengood, who has treated a wide variety of football injuries, from a broken neck to a dislocated jaw to a collapsed lung. “We’ve had some really phenomenal teams. We went to the state finals four times and won twice. We’ve had other teams that were not so good. It’s been interesting to watch the character of each team.”
In addition to Brookwood, Levengood also has served as team physician for Mountain View, Norcross and Providence Christian. He has played a pivotal role in enhancing health care for Gwinnett high school athletes with his own practice along with his work with Gwinnett’s hospital system, setting up every Gwinnett high school with athletic trainers and launching a concussion institute that established baseline testing, important in dealing with head injuries. He plays a big role with the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett, and his Sports Medicine South hosts a Gwinnett football golf tournament each summer to raise funds for the Linda Jones Memorial Scholarship, given to high school seniors.
The Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame presented Levengood with its inaugural Pioneer Award in 2019 for his longtime support of local student-athletes.
A former pro soccer player, he also has served as team physician for the Atlanta Silverbacks soccer club and for the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League. He was an undergraduate student at Georgia State before graduating from the Medical College of Georgia. His post-doctoral training includes a coveted sports medicine fellowship with The Hughston Clinic in Columbus.
But most of his professional career has revolved around Gwinnett athletics, including his long-running relationship with Brookwood. He plans on keeping his place on the Broncos’ sidelines for future seasons.
“I’ll be 64 in November, although I don’t look it,” Levengood joked. “I’m going to practice at least until I’m 70, so I’ve probably got six to 10 more years. We’ll see. I have no plans of not doing it.”
