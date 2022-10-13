Less than 10 miles separate Buford and Mill Creek, and until the opening of Seckinger this school year, the two high school districts abutted each other.
Both of their football programs have been among Georgia’s best for a decade, and in the older school Buford’s case, much longer. Football fans in the northern Gwinnett communities have wondered for years how it would turn out if the two powerhouses played each other.
They will find out Friday night when No. 1 Buford, in its first season in Class AAAAAAA, hosts third-ranked Mill Creek for the first time in varsity football at Tom Riden Stadium. The state’s highest-profile game of the week will be broadcast live on GPB and it will be noteworthy beyond the state’s borders, too — both teams are in the top 25 nationally of all the major rankings with Buford regularly in the top five and Mill Creek in two top 10s.
Both are 6-0 and battle-tested from difficult schedules.
“Who we’ve played the first six games helps as far as preparation because it’s another big game,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “We played Cedar Grove, a state champion, Parkview who is loaded, Walton, Norcross. We didn’t want to build (the Buford game) up to be something that it’s not. It’s a region game and it’s just as important as anyone else in the region as far as the standings. Bur our kids know the size of the game. They know we’ve never played them. They’ve played each other for years in the GFL (Gwinnett Football League). They know each other and they see each other at the mall. They’re a crosstown rival, but we’ve never played. It’s a rival because the players know each other well.
"We’ve been worried about us in preparation for them. They’re a great team. App (Buford head coach Bryant Appling) does a great job.”
The rivalry is one of several new ones for Buford, which spent years in regions (from smaller classifications) that rarely had teams from Gwinnett. The Wolves picked up region games with Central Gwinnett, Dacula, Lanier and Shiloh in Region 8-AAAAAA the past two years — now they join Mill Creek, Central, Collins Hill, Dacula and Mountain View in an all-Gwinnett region in AAAAAAA.
Out of that group, Mill Creek figures to be Buford’s biggest rival because of the schools’ proximity and more.
“I think it’s going to be cool, a chance to have a true rival,” Appling said. “The last three years we've had some true crosstown rivals. We never had that. Maybe GAC back in the day … But it’s so far between us and (GAC). The last couple of years with Lanier and Dacula. Now Collins Hill. Now they’re playing against kids and teams they grew up playing against. It’s got a different type of feel, like an old-school feel, what South Georgia has now, the old-school rival feel. I know it’s the first game of us doing it (against Mill Creek), but it looks like going forward it’s not going to change.
“The cool thing is our kids hang out with their kids. They go to church together. I don’t think it’s going to be one of those dirty rivalries. We’ve got a lot of respect and love for each other. We want to beat each other, but we love each other and respect each other’s success.”
The respect extends to the two head coaches, who followed similar paths to leading their programs. Lovelady helped longtime Mill Creek head coach Shannon Jarvis launch the Hawks’ program in 2004 and remained as an assistant through 2019, when he was promoted to replace Jarvis. Appling spent the exact same amount of time at Buford as an assistant — he was hired in 2004 by veteran coach Dexter Wood and then coached under Jess Simpson — before he was promoted to head coach in 2019, the same year of Lovelady’s promotion at Mill Creek.
It would have been easy for either to leave for a head coaching job elsewhere, but they stayed at the places they loved and they were rewarded.
“I’ve known (Lovelady) for a long time through track,” Appling said. “We both coached track back in the day. He stuck with track a little longer than I did. … I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He followed the same path as I did. You stick with a program that finally gives you a chance to be successful. We did what a lot of people aren’t today — be patient and wait for the chance.”
Now in their fourth year as head coaches, Lovelady and Appling have their programs at an elite level. Mill Creek has reached the quarterfinals in Georgia’s largest classification in two of Lovelady’s three seasons as head coach, and Appling is 15-0 in the state playoffs with three state championships, two in Class AAAAAA and one in AAAAA.
If Buford is to win a state title in the largest classification, it will have to go through a number of teams like Mill Creek. To win the region, it has to go directly through Mill Creek in one of the most hyped regular season games in school history.
“It’s got to be up there (as one of the biggest regular season games in school history),” Appling said. “I don’t know where it would rank. Going through my head, maybe the GAC game with (running back) Caleb King. The GAC games were big. We had some big ones with North Hall, Lovett, Dacula the last couple of years. Our whole philosophy, the last three years we ended up dropping a game (in the regular season) and it was the best thing for us. We won some games that were the best thing for us. We’re just trying to go 1-0 and measure ourselves against a top 7A team. I still don’t think we’ve played our best football yet.”
The game features plenty of high-level college recruits, including two of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s top Class of 2023 recruits, Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs (a five-star recruit and the No. 1 senior in Georgia) and Buford running back Justice Haynes (a five-star ranked as high as No. 2 in Georgia). Mill Creek senior linebacker Jamal Anderson is a Clemson commit, and Buford’s younger classes are loaded with talent like defensive back/wide receiver K.J. Bolden (No. 6 junior in the ESPN 300) and defensive ends King Joseph Edwards (No. 16 junior in ESPN 300) and Eddrick Houston (No. 17 junior in ESPN 300).
Those standouts play key roles on a Buford defense that has held four of its six opponents to single digits, blanking Marietta and giving up three points to Collins Hill in its past two games.
“I don’t think there’s a player that doesn’t have a (college) offer over there (on their defense),” Lovelady said. “They’re extremely talented, but more than that, they’re extremely well-coached. Looking at film, there are very few situations where they are misaligned and unsound. Being talented and well-coached is a tough thing to beat. They haven’t allowed many points all year.”
The Wolves have allowed virtually the same number of points all season (47) that Mill Creek averages per game (46.5). The Hawks have put up big numbers all season against its difficult schedule — 47 on Walton, 49 on Norcross, 33 on Archer, 52 on Cedar Grove, 40 on Parkview and 58 on Central Gwinnett — with a balanced attack that relies on quarterback Hayden Clark (1,139 passing yards, nine touchdowns), running back Cam Robinson (716 rushing yards, nine TDs and 11 catches for 144 yards, TD) and a number of playmakers in the passing game, led by Makhail Wood (26 catches, 461 yards, five TDs).
“I see a complete team,” Appling said of Mill Creek. “They’re good up front on both sides of the ball, athletes everywhere. They play hard. They play tough. They believe they should beat every team they play. They play with confidence, speed, physicality. They’re very complete on both sides of the ball and special teams.”
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of clues about US cities using J! Archive. Click for more.Can you guess which US city this 'Jeopardy!' clue is about?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented