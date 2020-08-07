Friday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park was postponed by inclement weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader — two seven-inning games under MLB’s new format — Sunday to make up the game. Game 1 on Sunday begins at 1:05 p.m. Game 2 begins 40 minutes after the completion of Game 1.
Kyle Wright, Friday’s scheduled starter, will start Saturday on the mound. Max Fried is the likely Game 1 starter Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.